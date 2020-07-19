Yankees, the Mets are back, but this is just the first of many MLB tests

Imagine trying to forecast a season when you can't, well, forecast a season.

Will this Major League Baseball schedule begin, continue, and end? Those are mysteries that dominate 2020 more than who will win a division or an award.

But for sanity and normality purposes, let's walk through the exercise and appreciate that teams at Citi Field on Saturday night, like New York, New York, are capable of being the last two playing this year.

The Yankees probably have the most talent in the American League, the Mets as much as any other National League club other than Dodgers.

It always takes more than talent to play in the end. But never like this year. Players have become familiar with the effort, suspension and sharing that seeps into their season. The long rain delay, the double header day and night, those dreaded two words: Tommy John (sorry for the real Tommy John).

What comes in 2020 is unprecedented, neither manual, nor wise that you have seen all this and can transmit knowledge. Rick Porcello has pitched more than 2,000 MLB innings and knows what it's supposed to sound like when he heads to the bullpen to prepare to get started. But on Saturday night, nothing and definitely noticed the sound of silence. Then, on the way to the booth, teammates sitting under the canopy erected behind the booth of the house gave him a warm applause and Dom Smith broke up with "C'mon Mets."

"It was definitely different," said Porcello.

That could be the motto of this season, while it lasts. Or this one by Aaron Boone, "Nothing in 2020 surprises me anymore."

In 2020, the Mets may be doing something so familiar, taking batting practice before the game, when news begins to circulate that the Canadian government has banned the Blue Jays from playing home games in Toronto, citing concerns about the entry and staff border exit.

It could have been any other pre-Yankees-Mets game with Brian Cashman talking to his Mets counterpart Brodie Van Wagenen and Lt. Omar Minaya. Only the three of them wore masks, kept a social distance, and Mets officials were in the crowd behind the plate, surrounded by hundreds of fancy cardboard cutouts.

A quick hug between Tyler Wade and Smith. Standard. But not this year in what is supposed to be the largest free zone of fraternization. Gary Cohen and Ron Darling, and John Sterling and Suzyn Waldman were at Citi Field, but Michael Kay and David Cone called the game YES from a dark Yankee Stadium, from where DJ LeMahieu had made a Zoom call earlier in the day. with reporters to speak publicly for the first time about having COVID-19.

However, there was baseball, bless him and, as Porcello said, "I was so happy to be out there wearing a uniform." The Yankees won 9-3 when Gio Urshela played a masterful game in third place, Mike Tauchman brought in a full night of slick at-bats, Clint Frazier hit a two-run homer and the Mets made a nasty defensive effort. When it was over, the Yankees celebrated with mock crashes.

Thus, the week begins when the 30 teams emerge from the cocoons to begin traveling, first for exhibition games like the home and home that the Yankees and Mets were waging this weekend. Then a regular season that the Yankees will open Thursday in Washington, though even that spot was in doubt until the past few days.

Results from tests jointly released by MLB and the players' association on Friday revealed encouraging results, suggesting that the protocols were working and that the staff were being disciplined in their behavior in and out of the park. But the degree of difficulty now increases with planes, hotels and buses. Each completed day will feel like a new base camp reached on Mount Everest, with the summit still a long way off.

In that atmosphere, talent will not be enough. How do you account for the shortest season, the biggest obstacles, the biggest unknowns? Who has the most adaptable players, the greatest group discipline, the best mental strength? Those elements always matter. Now they matter more than ever.

Saturday night was a test track and the players were delighted to see a different uniform, to play a game. The familiar wrapped in empty supports and manufactured noise. The Yankees and Mets started here, and of course they dream they may be the last two teams standing. Why not? But this is the season where for the first time you have to ask: will there even be two teams stopped at the end?