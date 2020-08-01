Yankees Tommy Kahnle needs Tommy John surgery, Chapman said

Aroldis Chapman was fine to meet with the Yankees a few hours before Tommy Kahnle discovered that the tension in his right forearm was due to an injury to the UCL that will require Tommy John surgery.

"He's probably going to have surgery," said Aaron Boone of Kahnle, who was unable to pitch in Baltimore on Wednesday and underwent an MRI on Friday before visiting team doctor Chris Ahmad on Friday. "It is just one of those where his heart goes out to Tommy knowing that it is a major injury that needs to be addressed."

Kahnle emerged last year as a great piece from a very strong Yankees feather. He appeared in a game this season. Retrieving Chapman will lessen the sting of losing Kahnle, but we will miss him.

"Tommy is an elite reliever in the league, so some guys will have to step up," Boone said.

As for Chapman, he has returned, but it is not known when he will leave COVID-19.

"Chappy is back today, he has been released," Boone said of the left-handed closer who had to test negative twice for COVID-19 to join the club. "Hopefully he can come and play catch (Friday) and try to get an idea of ​​where exactly he is." We all know Chappy and how much he's a training fanatic and how well he takes care of himself. We were able to see that on Instagram while he was away. "

According to Boone, the chiseled 6-foot-5-inch, 218-pound Chapman was not leveled by the coronavirus.

“The good thing is that he was never really sick. He was probably able to maintain a level of fitness that some people might not otherwise have been able to do, "Boone said of the 32-year-old man." But we'll get a better assessment of where he is when we see him. "

Boone said Chapman couldn't play catch with anyone while he was away from the team, but he tried to keep his pellet-throwing left arm in shape by working on a gadget that was incredible: a sock-glove setup that allowed Chapman to keep his arm fit in his department.

Zack Britton, a former All-Star closer for the Orioles, went 2-for-2 in save opportunities in the first four games that replaced Chapman.

While the Yankees have missed Chapman, losing Kahnle is a huge blow as he handled the sixth and seventh inning concerto very well last year and was outstanding on Sunday in Washington when he faced a base-packed two-base situation. with the Yankees holding on to a 3-2 lead in the eighth and striking out left-hander Eric Thames in a tempting trade.

Having used Adam Ottavino in the fifth in the rain on Thursday night, Boone turned to Jonathan Loaisiga to start the sixth inning with the Yankees leading, 5-4. Loaisiga worked around two walks to start the inning without giving up a run and a perfect seventh. However, he gave a two-run homer to Pedro Severino who put the O, 6-5. Aaron Judge's three-run homer in the ninth rescued Loaisiga.