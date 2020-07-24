Yankees Tyler Wade walks in in absence of DJ LeMahieu

When Aaron Judge turned left into the top of the third on Thursday night, he saw a familiar sight: Tyler Wade running down the bases from first to score.

"I was joking with him after he scored for me from the start on that double, it was like the Charleston days," Judge said after the Yankees opened the season with a 4-1 win, shortened by rain over the Washington, DC Nationals "I played my first organized season with the Yankees at Low-A Charleston (in 2014) and I had Wade and Michael O & # 39; Neill in front of me and they were very fast, scoring from the start all the time "

Judge and Wade's careers have taken different paths since then, but Wade has stayed in The Bronx and while DJ LeMahieu recovered from the coronavirus in time to make it to the Opening Day list, he was not ready to be in the lineup on Thursday.

The absence of the All-Star opened the door for Wade, who had the difficult task of facing Max Scherzer, and reached the base twice.

In the third, Wade tried to touch a slider 3-1, but fouled. He walked and after Aaron Hicks struck out, he scored with the judge's double to give the Yankees a two-run lead.

He reappeared in the fifth after Gio Urshela started the inning with a walk outside of Scherzer. Left-hander Wade placed an excellent goal at second base, Starlin Castro was unable to handle an infield single that prepared another play by the Yankees, while Gleyber Torres made a two-out walk and Giancarlo Stanton delivered a touchdown single to the right

The game provided insight into what the Yankees hope to get from 25-year-old Wade, who can also complete shortstop, third base and outfield.

"I think he has in him being a guy who controls the strike zone, which is critical to him," said Aaron Boone. "Not chasing (pitches) is the difference for him to be a really good major league player or to have problems. With his speed, we obviously saw the touch game come into play tonight, he's a special kind of base runner."

And with the new rule where teams start additional innings with a runner at second base, Wade will likely be the top choice.

If everyone is healthy, Wade's at-bats will be limited. But in this bizarre 60-game season, Wade's ability to roam the field and fly around the bases will be extremely important.

"If he can get to base enough, he's a guy who can affect the game," Boone said. "With his versatility, he has a chance to be really valuable to us this year."