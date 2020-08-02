Yankees vs. Filies return amid turmoil of MLB coronavirus

The Yankees have had one of the best starts in baseball, but they know it could all be in vain if COVID-19 gets away with it.

"I think everyone is wondering, whether it's players or fans or who knows, even the league at large," said Brett Gardner before the Yankees faced the Red Sox on Saturday night. "But I think right now, it's up to us to focus on one day at a time, as we always try to do and be as smart as possible and hope things will get better: the numbers get better and the things we've seen in the last week they are more or less the worst of all. "

Those numbers include Marlins and Cardinals players who tested positive for coronavirus, as well as postponed games across the league as teams like the Phillies await test results after facing teams with infected players.

Amid speculation, the season was in jeopardy and could be canceled or put on hold Monday, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred told ESPN on Saturday: "We are playing."

That means the Yankees are slated to host the Phillies on Monday and Tuesday in the Bronx and then visit Philadelphia for two more games on Wednesday and Thursday. Those games are make-ups of those scheduled for last week before the Phillies' season stopped because they played against the Marlins before their outbreak. The Yankees ended up losing two games and then playing against the Orioles in Baltimore for a couple of games.

"It has been a strange week," said Gardner. “Going to Philly for two days and basically not leaving the hotel and not playing the Phillies and then going to Baltimore and extending the road trip. Many boys wore clothing a second or third time in the past two days. Just take full advantage of it. We adjust on the fly and we have to be tough. You have to be able to respond to some adversity. I think our boys are made for that. "

Despite recent news, James Paxton said he hasn't lost faith, baseball can complete its 60-game schedule.

"I am hopeful that we can complete the season," Paxton said. "I think things should go well and protocols should be taken seriously from the top down in organizations. Hopefully we will not experience more positives in the future. We will most likely get some, but I hope we can handle them quickly and not have to interfere too much with the schedule. ”

When asked about playing against the Phillies on Monday, manager Aaron Boone said "hopefully" it would happen.

"In any case, this season has taught us, and the virus has taught us, this is a type of situation day by day, week by week."

Then he'll be ready for the Phillies when, and yes, they end up visiting the stadium on Monday.

"Obviously, there has been some change with that and with the situation in the Phillies and when they can do it again," Boone said. “You can speculate and listen to one thing and it moves to another. Right now, my focus is on the Red Sox this weekend. "

And as teams continue to be impacted by new cases and other players choose to exit the season, such as Lorenzo Cain of Milwaukee on Saturday, Gardner and his teammates oversee everything.

"It is definitely something that we are aware of," Gardner said of the uncertainty regarding the season. "Obviously we have to be very aware of that and keep a close eye on things in the league." It is something we talk about. It is something we take very seriously as a team. Obviously, there are 30 teams in the league, so I think it's important that we all take it seriously and be as smart as possible, not only on the field and in the field, but also off the field. "

And they will do it as long as they can.

"It is not easy, but we are definitely enjoying playing again," said Gardner. "Hopefully all teams can be as smart as possible so we can see this."