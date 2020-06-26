Yeezy signs a long-term agreement with Gap

Gap announced on Friday that it will be partnering with Yeezy, West's fashion brand, for a new clothing line to be unveiled in the first half of 2021. The Yeezy Gap line will include "modern and elevated basics for men, women and children to an affordable price. " points. "The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Gap ( Gps ) Shares soared 36% in Friday morning's announcement.

The Yeezy deal could give Gap a much-needed financial and creative boost. Gap has been struggling: Sales for fiscal year 2019 ending in February fell 1% to $ 16.4 billion, and then-interim Gap CEO called the "challenging" year. The company has seen significant executive turnover, including three CEOs in six years.

The coronavirus has not helped. Sales plunged 43% in Gap's first fiscal quarter ended May 2. About 90% of the company's 3,900 global stores, which include the Old Navy and Banana Republic brands, were temporarily closed as of March 19.