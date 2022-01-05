The Yellow Jacket is a psychological drama created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson. The series follows a very mind-bending story about an accidental plane crash and how the survivors stay alive in the wilderness. The series is a must-watch for those who love the psychological genre. The season has released a few episodes and is yet to release some. If you have not checked out the series, now is the time. Also to know more about this twisting series, read on…

What is Yellowjackets all about?

The official website of the series reads, “Wildly talented high school girls’ soccer players descend into savage clans after their plane crashes in the remote northern wilderness. Twenty-five years later, they discover that what began in the wild is far from over.” The series shows how the remaining team members are left to survive for 19 months in a stranded wilderness.

When did the series come out?

The series was released on Showtime, an American TV channel on November 14, 2021. The first eight episodes have been released. Episode 8 was released recently on January 2, 2022. Episode 9 will release on January 9, 2022, and the episode on January 16, 2022.

How many series are there?

The series has a total of 10 episodes. They are:

“Pilot”

“F Sharp”

“The Dollhouse”

“Bear Down”

“Blood Hive”

“Saints”

“No Compass”

“Flight of the Bumblebee”

“Doomcoming”

“Sic Transit Gloria Mundi”

Who are in the cast of Yellowjackets?

The series has been created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson. It stars Melanie Lynskey and Sophie Nélisse as the adult and teenage versions of Shauna. Tawny Cypress and Jasmin Savoy Brown are the adults and teenage versions of Taissa. We also see Ella Purnell as Jackie, the team captain of the Yellowjackets soccer team. Juliette Lewis and Sophie Thatcher are the adults and teenage versions of Natalie. And Christina Ricci and Sammi Hanratty as the adult and teenage versions of Misty.

What’s going to happen in season 9?

A teaser of episode 9 is all over the internet. As the teaser shows, the members of the soccer team abandoned in the wilderness go into chaos. For the first time, they are seen wearing animal skins. We also see Lottie saying “Something’s coming”. If you want to have a sneak peek of what’s coming up next, watch out for the teaser now.

What is the cast saying about the Yellowjackets?

Ashley Lyle, one of the creators said, “We have already started writing Yellowjackets episode nine. And in the finale of Yellowjacket eight, we left our fans with a lot to think about.” She further added that “Fans will know what happens when they watch episode nine. But it depends on how Yellowjacket ten ends”. She also said that she cannot say much without getting into trouble but “we are thinking about shocking endings for each episode” Melanie Lynskey said, “I think Yellowjacket nine is going to be the best episode yet. The script for it was amazing and I can’t wait to see what everyone thinks”. Tawny Cypress said Yellowjacket nine is the best episode yet. I cannot wait for everyone to see it.” When Yellowjacket ten was mentioned, she said, “I haven’t seen the script for Yellowjacket yet but it’s going to be intense! “We are thinking about shocking endings for each episode,” Lynskey revealed. Lynskey concluded by encouraging everyone to tune in and see what happens next because things are definitely heating up!

Why should you watch Yellowjackets?

When asked about Yellowjacket ten, Lynskey said, “Well we don’t want to give anything away but expect a lot of twists and turns in that one too!” This seems to be a great treat for the ones who are into the thrill and physiological dramas. Yellowjackets is definitely one of the best shows to watch if you’re looking for something new and intense. The Yellowjackets series has quickly become a fan favorite with its mix of mystery, thriller, and suspense. With each episode leaving viewers on the edge of their seats, it’s no wonder why this show is so popular! If you haven’t had a chance to check out Yellowjackets yet, now is a perfect time! You won’t regret it!