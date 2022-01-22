After a long hiatus, Yellowjackets is finally returning for its second season! We’ve got some exclusive details about what to expect from the new season. By the way, if you don’t know about the series, let me tell you. Yellowjackets follow the lives of talented high-school girls soccer players as they navigate their lives through a plane crash deep in the Ontario wilderness. This season, we’ll see them enter their senior year of high school and deal with all of the challenges that come with it. Be sure to check out Yellowjackets when it returns!!

What’s the latest announcement?

A Showtime executive recently told Vulture that the survival drama Yellowjackets was renewed for Season 2 in December and the series is likely would return before 2023.“We are working towards a premiere at the end of 2022,” Showtime Networks president of entertainment Gary Levine said, adding that the series ideally would stay on an “annual cycle. I think our audiences deserve that, and I also think that when you have a show that has this kind of momentum, you don’t want to let it dissolve.” Rejoice fans the ‘so much popular’ drama is coming back!!

What can we expect from the season?

Details about what will happen in Season two are still under wraps, but Levine did say “This has many secrets, many surprises, and a real human dimension that has longevity built into it.” He also teased that there would be new characters and locations introduced in the upcoming season.

Yellowjackets season 1 critical review

While Yellowjackets season one was generally well-received by critics, there were a few stray comments about the show’s slow pace and lack of action. However, Levine stands by his decision to produce a slower-paced drama: “I think that sometimes in this day and age audiences are overexposed to things that are too fast, too loud, too bright. I think people need an opportunity to take a breath and digest what they’re watching. And I also think that when you have a show that has this kind of momentum, you don’t want to let it dissolve.” In Rotten Tomatoes, 100% of 55 reviews are positive, with an average rating of 8.1/10.

Entertainment Weekly’s Kristen Baldwin graded the show with a B+ and gave praise to the performances and its story: “Yellowjackets maintains an intriguing tonal balance in early episodes. The survival timeline is pure horror, all steadily increasing dread and glimpses of grotesque violence. It helps that the flashback cast is strong enough to carry an entire drama on their own; standouts Brown, Thatcher, and Nélisse are particularly adept at delivering performances that feel distinct and yet authentically echo the personas of their adult counterparts.”

TheWrap found the storyline to be a bit complicated. It wrote that “Yellowjackets can feel tiresome with the sheer frequency of all those flashbacks, and the fact that it dabbles in too many genres when it could settle on its solid mystery thriller elements. But when it commits to its chilling suspense, the show is utterly fascinating to watch. Even more, it finds compelling ways to explore issues like trauma and the façades we build for ourselves that carry from youth through adulthood — elevating what would otherwise be a much flatter genre piece.”

Why you should watch Yellowjackets?

It’s intense, well-acted, and will keep you on the edge of your seat. Yellowjackets are one of those shows that you can’t help but binge-watch. So what are you waiting for? Catch up on Season One before the Season Two premiere! Yellowjackets returns for season two with an all-new cast of characters and storylines. The show will explore the aftermath of a school shooting, delving into the psyches of both the victims and perpetrators. The new season is sure to be just as intense and gripping as the first, so make sure to catch it when it airs! Yellowjackets are one of those shows that you won’t want to miss.

Yellowjackets Season One was well-acted and kept you on the edge of your seat. You have not watched season 1 you must go and watch out now. The series will hook you to your screens until the season ends. The thrilling and psychological drama is sure to make you binge-watch!!