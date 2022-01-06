The Yellowstone Season 4 series is streaming! This season, we are packing up our gear and heading out to the Dutton family, owners of the largest ranch in Montana. We will be exploring the conflicts arising between the backcountry regions of the park and Dutton’s ranch. Along the way, we’ll take you through season 4 of Yellowstone. Stay tuned for more updates on our blog!

What is Yellowstone Season 4 about?

The Yellowstone series is about the conflict between the Dutton family, owners of the largest ranch in Montana, and the bordering Native reservations and national parks. Dutton is determined to go to any lengths to protect his family’s legacy and the ranch. The story continues from last season where John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, fought in court against the federal government over land that was taken into national parks. This season, the Dutton family are back in their home and the conflicts continue. The ranch is still under threat from the government and environmental groups. While Dutton is taking on these dangers, he must also protect his family’s land from two other groups; Chinese investors who want to use it for their own personal gain and government officials that are trying to take away all of their property as a result of an old law which they now believe applies in this situation. While fighting against both forces, we will see how everyone involved can come together through understanding each others’ motives even if they don’t agree with them at first glance. Expect plenty more conflict between those within Yellowstone National Park as well as those around its borders including Native Americans and a neighboring ranching community. In order to save his family’s legacy, he will have to fight harder than ever before.

What to expect from this season?

With each new episode of Yellowstone, we learn more about the characters’ motives with regard to their actions towards one another. We see how deeply rooted these family ties are when it comes to protecting what they believe is right. Expect an action-packed season full of conflicts between clashing parties including Native Americans and ranchers. In the Season Premiere, we are reunited with the Dutton family as they struggle to keep their ranch running. John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is a man who has thin Yellowstone National Park as well as those around its borders including Native Americans and a neighboring ranching community. Ranching is his life and he will do whatever it takes to protect it, even if that means breaking the law. His son, Kayce (Luke Grimes), returns home after being in the navy for many years. He’s now a changed man and doesn’t share his father’s views on how to run things. The season progresses with new conflicts arising between different groups of people. To save his family’s legacy, Kayce will have to put aside his differences with his father and work together. The Dutton family is tested in ways they never imagined, but ultimately they are determined to protect their land and each other.

When is season 4 releasing?

Season 4 of Yellowstone premiered on November 7, 2021. The season has 10 episodes in total. Ther are:

“Half the Money”

“Phantom Pain”

“All I See Is You”

“Winning or Learning”

“Under a Blanket of Red”

“I Want to Be Him”

“Keep the Wolves Close”

“No Kindness for the Coward”

“No Such Thing as Fair”

“Grass on the Streets and Weeds on the Rooftops”

Where to watch season 4?

You can watch season 4 on Paramount Network and CMT.

The season 4 finale of #YellowstoneTV is HERE. Don't miss a single second on @ParamountNet. — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) January 3, 2022

Who are in the cast?

The series has been created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. It stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton. Other characters are:

Josh Lucas portrays a young John Dutton

Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton

Kelly Reilly as Bethany Dutton

Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler

What is the cast saying about season 4?

The creator Taylor Sheridan said, “We’re going to take the show in a different direction. We will be presenting not only a new chapter in the Dutton family saga but an entirely new story that is unique to this season, with many of our core characters interacting as they never have before.” Josh Lucas said that he is excited about working on Season four and that it is going to be “interesting” to see how his character is different “from the beginning to where we are now. Luke Grimes has expressed excitement in returning for season four and said, “I think it’s going to be really interesting for people who have watched all three seasons already, just because there’s so much that they don’t know about my backstory with The people of the show have had lots to say about season four. They are excited about what’s coming up and how their characters will develop over time. They also appreciate that they get along with each other, which makes filming so much easier.

Season 4 finale has crossed the highest viewers record.

Yellowstone broke the record for a most-watched cable TV show in the last five years on Sunday since the 2017 Walking Dead Season 8 premiere., with more than 11million viewers tuning in life to the Season 4 finale. So, still, if you have not watched the series go check it out. You’re definitely missing a great show.