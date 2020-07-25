Yelp says 60% of Covid-19 restaurant closings are permanent

Sixty percent of the restaurants that closed during the pandemic are now closed forever, says the report by Yelp, the online service that offers reviews from multiple sources.

"The restaurant industry now reflects the highest total business closings, recently outperforming retailers," says Yelp.

Many have tried to accommodate with online ordering, curb pickup, and home delivery.

As of July 10, Yelp found 26,160 total restaurant closings, an increase of 2,179 from June 15.