Yemen: UN warns that time is running out to save oil tanker & # 39; time bomb & # 39;





Concern grows over the condition of the SAFER FSO tanker, which has been stranded in the Yemeni port of Ras Isa since 2015. This week, the UN environmental chief said the ship could release four times more oil than the Exxon spill. Valdez in 1989. Alaska if no action was taken.

Seawater flooded the engine room of the old tanker in late May and threatens to destabilize the ship, according to the UN. Andersen said "no effort should be spared" to carry out a "technical assessment and initial light repairs" on the ship.

But he added that in the long term, the best option is to unload the oil from the ship, which would then be towed to a safe place for inspection and dismantling.

The international community will also have to respond if an oil spill occurs, he warned. The Exxon Valdez disaster damaged more than 1,300 miles of some of the most remote and wild coasts in the United States, and oil continues to pollute beaches and damage the ecosystem to this day. Andersen said neither Yemen nor its war-torn neighbors had the capacity to handle the consequences of such a large spill that it would destroy the biodiversity of the Red Sea and could affect the livelihoods of the 28 million people who depend on the entrance. Green light Yemen has been embroiled in a year-long civil war that has pitted Iranian-backed Houthi rebels against a coalition backed by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The rebels, who control the area where the ship is located, have given the green light to a UN team to assess the condition of the ship and make initial repairs, the spokesman for the UN Secretary-General said Monday. But questions remain as to whether the Houthis will allow the mission to go ahead, UN chief humanitarian affairs officer Mark Lowcock told the Security Council on Wednesday. The rebels previously blocked UN inspectors from evaluating the ship in 2019, he said, despite asking the world body for help. However, the Houthis have repeatedly blamed the Saudi-led coalition fighting against them for preventing UN inspectors from accessing the tanker. United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who described the ship as a "time bomb", asked Houthis on Wednesday to grant the UN access to the ship. "Imagine more than a million barrels of oil leaking into the Red Sea: unusable ports, decimated fishing, the Yemeni people without critical help, and cut imports." He wrote on Twitter. "We call on the Houthis to honor their commitments and facilitate UN assessments of the oil tanker Safer now." According to the Houthi-led Al-Masirah news agency, the Houthi government wants to be able to sell the oil extracted from the ship, which would be impossible due to international sanctions. Oil is estimated to be worth $ 40 million, according to Vessel Tracker. The old tanker had been converted to a floating storage platform before the war in Yemen began.





