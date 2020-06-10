Yes, Churchill was a racist. Time to break free from your view of the history of the & # 39; great white men & # 39; (opinion)

The activist who wrote this, or sprayed it, was correct. However, there is much more that can be said, of course, to explain and contextualize the views of the former British Prime Minister.

Presenting an informed historical understanding of those views should not be misinterpreted as an attempt to justify them. Nor should the other parts of Churchill's record, particularly his resistance to the Nazis and his leadership during World War II, be mentioned as an attempt to argue that his racism pales in insignificance on his side.

But unless we make an effort to understand the origins and particularities of his white supremacism, we will fail to understand the structure of racialized thought as it still exists today.

Churchill is often the subject of false or exaggerated allegations. But, in truth, he said enough horrible things that there is no need to invent more. He said he hated people with "slanted eyes and pig tails." For him, the people of India were "the most beastly people in the world along with the Germans". He admitted that "he really didn't think blacks were as capable or as efficient as whites."

In 1943, American Vice President Henry Wallace questioned his notion of Anglo-Saxon superiority. Churchill, who drank "quite a bit of whiskey" (as Wallace wrote), gave a forceful response. According to Wallace's journal: "He said why apologize for Anglo-Saxon superiority, that we were superior, that we had the common heritage that had developed over the centuries in England and had been perfected by our constitution."

It is not enough to say that all of this is explained by Churchill's background. Of course, as he himself emphasized, he was a child of the Victorian era, an era in which the British tended to take their own national and moral superiority for granted. However, other people of a similar era, including conservative imperialists, found their views to be outdated or even downright shocking. Lord Archibald Wavell, the last viceroy of India, but one observed that Churchill "still has at heart the idea of ​​his junior cavalry from India; just as his military tactics tend to date from the Boer War."

However, we must recognize that Churchill's worldview was far from static, and his ideas were not frozen in time when the twentieth century dawned. He began his parliamentary career as a conservative, but in 1904 he crossed the floor of the House of Commons and spent the next two decades as a liberal. His first contact with the position was as a junior minister in the Colonial Office and was initially seen by some as a radical (left), as a small Englander, and as a threat to the Empire. Ramsay MacDonald, later Prime Minister of the British Labor Party, criticized Churchill's modest efforts to curb the mistreatment of local colonial governments by their non-white populations. "I don't think he is a very cautious man," MacDonald wrote. Nor was he seen as sympathetic to the "oppressed black and yellow men" in South Africa. "But I am bound to say that unless the cabinet speaks to Mr. Winston Churchill, they will be embroiled in a disastrous conflict with the colonies."

Churchill quickly changed tactics, suggesting that while many of his beliefs were deeply rooted, there was an opportunistic element in the way he deployed them. In the 1930s, after rejoining the Conservative Party, he decided to ally with staunch imperialists against reform in India, in part because he believed it would help further his career. That is why I maintain, in my book Churchill & # 39; s Empire, that it was during the years between the two world wars that Churchill "decided to become a Victorian."

In other words, their expressions of imperialism and racism were partly conscious attempts at image-taking. It seems natural to condemn this, but we must be cautious, in trying to understand social racism, about putting too much weight on prominent people, famous or notorious.

Portraying Churchill as the root of all evil, as some of the most extreme comments on social media seem to make, is as problematic as seeing him as the one-handed savior of freedom and democracy. By raising him to a place of supreme importance, though presenting him as singularly wicked rather than splendidly virtuous, he reinforces Churchill's own theory of history powered by great white men. That is a vision from which, surely, we urgently need to free ourselves.