YMCA camp in Georgia closes after campers and staff test positive for coronavirus





YMCA Camp High Harbor said they learned that a counselor had tested positive for Covid-19 on June 24. The counselor was immediately sent home, and camp leaders decided to close Camp High Harbor camps at both locations, according to a statement from Lauren Koontz, CEO and president of the YMCA of the Metro Atlanta.

"It should be noted that the counselor approved the mandatory safety protocols and did not show any symptoms upon arrival. In fact, all the counselors and campers who attended approved all mandatory assessments," Koontz said in a statement.

Parents were notified of the positive test immediately, Koontz said, and were given the option to pick up their children from Wednesday, June 24 to Saturday, June 27.

Still, Koontz said additional campers and staff have since tested positive for Covid-19.