Yoenis Céspedes & # 39; looks like a monster & # 39;

Luis Rojas was optimistic and Michael Conforto was effusive and praised his teammate.

It's only two days to spring 2.0 training, but Yoenis Céspedes already believes the Mets believe he can make a big impact in this short 60-game season.

"It looks like a monster," said a smiling Comforto on Saturday in a Zoom call from Citi Field. "It looks like he's motivated. It looks like he's in shape. I've seen some of the things he was doing to prepare, some videos of him working on his ranch, the guy is definitely hungry."

Cespedes, who missed all of last season and most of the multiple leg injuries of 2018, regularly practiced live batting and caught flying balls in the outfield during short spring training. Rojas received positive reports that he was running during the COVID-19 dismissal, offering hope for a return to action. On Friday and Saturday, Céspedes participated in light training without any limitations.

The first-year manager warned that in the next few days there will be more tests for Céspedes as training sessions increase in intensity and he has to demonstrate that he is capable of running the bases. So far, however, the positives abound, especially with the advent of DH in the National League, giving the slugger the opportunity to avoid playing the field full time.

"It's moving well," said Rojas. "He looked very good, with the footwork, and also playing flying balls. He had a couple of back-line boosts, line boosts, and therefore looked good getting into position outside the mushroom, so I'm looking forward to keeping that progression out of the bat by looking at things and maybe when we have a few turns in I live that I can play there in defense. "

It's been a while since Céspedes, 34, last played for the Mets, his last game came on July 20, 2018. Since then, he underwent surgery on each of his heels and suffered ankle fractures. in an accident on his ranch involving A boar. He is now playing for a contract, in his final season of a four-year, $ 110 million contract. When he's healthy, he's produced, reaching two All-Star Games and leading the Mets to the postseason in his first two years with them in 2015 and 2016.

Obviously, it would be a significant addition to an already formidable lineup. It would deepen the Mets' batting order, creating a potentially powerful 3-4-5 for Cespedes, Pete Alonso and Conforto.

"He's just a guy you miss having," Conforto said. "I'm excited that he's back and feels good. Hopefully he can do what he does best for us and really bring the thunder with his bat and make some great plays in the yard."