Get excited Mets fans

Yoenis Céspedes no longer needs to see how her legs respond. He hopes to be in the starting lineup on July 24 when the Mets host the Braves at Citi Field to begin this shortened 60-game season.

"Now I know for sure that I will be ready (on opening day), and I am very excited that the season starts in two weeks," the injury-prone slugger said Saturday in a Zoom video from Citi Field.

Cespedes, who missed all of last season and most of 2018 due to multiple leg injuries, said he feels great, that he's close to running close to normal, and believes he can play in the yard, too. On Saturday, Cespedes ran the bases, running down the line and heading home to second base, before a simulated game.

He last appeared in a royal game in July 2018. Since then, the 34-year-old outfielder underwent surgery on each of his heels and suffered ankle fractures in an accident on his ranch involving a boar. He is now playing for a contract as he is in the final season of a four-year, $ 110 million deal, which has been modified to a $ 6 million basis with extensive incentives. When he's healthy, he's produced, reaching two All-Star games and leading the Mets to the postseason in his first two years with them in 2015 and 2016.

He's not worried about rust, despite the absurdly long layoff. He has looked good at the plate in at-bats against the live pitch, Seth Lugo home run and hitting Jacob deGrom.

"With all the years I've had experience in the big leagues, it's like riding a bike," he said.

Teammates have been excited about the potential to regain Cespedes. Michael Conforto said he "looks like a monster" and is motivated. Cespedes is just as excited about what the Mets lineup could be with him on it, forming a powerful trio of orders alongside Conforto and National League Rookie of the Year Pete Alonso.

"I don't think it's a secret that we have one of the best lineups in baseball," he said. "We have everything. We have speed. We have hitters who can hit for power, hitters who can hit on contact. I think if everything goes well, we will be a very good team."