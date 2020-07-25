Yoenis Céspedes de Mets gives an idea of ​​what it was, and can be

It's been Sinatra's old song, a whole mix of characters and personalities, from the first day it appeared a week before five years ago. He's been a puppet, a beggar, a pirate, a poet, a pawn, and a king – he took over New York through the lapels, carrying the Mets through the summer of 2015, a marvel in bright neon yellow.

He has been awake. And down. And more. And out. Above all, that's what Mets fans have wanted in recent years: They wanted Yoenis Céspedes to be. Out of her hair. Outside of a contract that you can never fulfill, no matter how many discounts, self-inflicted and otherwise, are subtracted from it.

A walking contradiction: ancient messiah, ancient outcast.

And maybe he'll spend the last 59 games of this season rebounding between them again. It's actually where the smart money is located. But in Game 1 of this 60-game board, there was no question where Cespedes sits. In Game 1, with a hit of his bat, a hit that threw a ball towards the back of the empty seats in deep left field, Cespedes offered him a reminder of everything that once was, everything that was supposed what was it.

"Some people said bad things," Cespedes said late Friday afternoon. "That was one of the things that kept me motivated to keep coming back."

At the moment, few bad things will be said about Cespedes. It was his explosion in the seventh inning of Chris Martin from Atlanta that gave the Mets a 1-0 victory on Friday afternoon that extends their remarkable Opening Day career since 1970, now 39 wins in those 51 starts, And it shows that it doesn't matter when the Mets start a season – March, April, July – they are the Yankees' 27 of the cap lifters.

If they can keep it up this time, after all, that has been the most important part of the Mets' seasons, it will be largely determined by a lineup that is as long as any of the Mets it has ever had. for DH's debut in the National League this year, which is the only reason Céspedes was in the lineup on Friday.

Sure, it's quirky. Peculiarities abounded. The National League has been in business since 1876; This was, thanks to the luck of the circumstances, the first official game between two teams in the National League with a DH. Cespedes' home run was his third in as many games; Of course he has hilariously dealt them out: On May 13, 2018, Aaron Nola of the Phillies was taken to the depths of Philadelphia; On July 20, 2018, it was the German Sunday of the Yankees in the Bronx.

And then Friday. Only 735 days later.

"We've seen him do that," said Mets manager Luis Rojas. "He hit a home run in the first in-school game against Seth (Lugo, the beneficiary of this explosion, as it gave him relief victory for Jacob deGrom).

"We have a feeling something will happen when he's at the plate. He hasn't missed a beat in two years. That's pretty impressive."

In the empty stadium, the reaction on the Mets' bench was immediate and audible. Cespedes maintains a clear reverence among his teammates because they have seen what is still in the tank. Pete Alonso, speaking of Cespedes a few weeks ago, sounded like a Little Leaguer with his eyes open talking about some of his shots at the moon in batting practice.

And when Cespedes connects properly, it doesn't leave much mystery to these missiles. His teammates knew it immediately.

"They blew up," said Rojas. "They went crazy. It was a great moment for Ces, he has been waiting to recover and return to the lineup … "

He shook his head.

"And then it does."

And let's put it this way: If there are financial consequences for ignoring baseball's social distance protocols, the price of debt service facing new Mets owners rose a mark or two. High five. Fist bumps. Hugs. All of it.

"At that time," said Cespedes, "we forgot about the coronavirus."

Ah, but as the man said: this is life. And it turns out, Yoenis Céspedes had something shaky in July of this year. After 735 days of inactivity, that tune has changed. Maybe just for a day. But perhaps more than that too.