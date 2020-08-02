Yoenis Céspedes did not show up for the Mets vs. game Braves

Yoenis Céspedes has passed out.

The Mets' outfielder / designated hitter did not report to the stadium for Sunday's game against the Braves and has not contacted anyone, the team announced.

"He did not contact management with any explanation for his absence," general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said in a statement. "Our attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful."

In his pre-game press conference on Zoom, manager Luis Rojas suggested that Cespedes would not be in the lineup, but gave no indication that anything was out of the ordinary. Cespedes, playing for the first time in two years after a series of injuries, has struggled so far, hitting .161 with two home runs, four RBIs and 15 strikeouts in 31 at-bats. The 34-year-old has yet to play the field in the team's first nine games.