Yoenis Cespedes has been running

Yoenis Céspedes' legs could be the most heavily analyzed body part in spring training 2.0 for the Mets.

If you can run, you can play. And from the reports received by manager Luis Rojas, Céspedes was running during the COVID-19 dismissal.

"I know he was still on a progression while we were out, running bases and maximizing sprints," Rojas said in training on Friday. "We will have to reevaluate with the performance staff to see where we are in that area. We will see in the next few days at camp when we start increasing it and get involved in the bases where he is so far away. But I know he was in progression and I heard Really good things about it. I can't wait to see Cespedes myself. "

Cespedes was on the field during the team's last practice of the day, but the activity of all the players was light. During spring training, Cespedes regularly did live batting practice. If his legs are healthy enough, Cespedes, who hasn't played in nearly two years after undergoing surgery on both heels and sustaining ankle fractures in an accident on his ranch involving a boar, would be clear on the list. Opening day. The bonus for Mets is that Cespedes can be used as DH.