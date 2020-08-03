Yoenis Céspedes has chosen to leave the MLB season for & # 39; reasons related to Covid & # 39; after mysteriously disappearing before the Mets game

Security sent by team management to the Mets' hotel found no traces of Cespedes or his belongings, and the team did not notice the 34-year-old's decision not to play the rest of the season until the end of the game. against the Atlanta Braves.
The Mets had previously released a statement saying Cespedes had not explained his absence before the game and that attempts to contact him had been unsuccessful.
"When we showed up at the stadium this morning, he was not here, he was not on site, we did not know why," Van Wagenen told reporters.
"We were able to send a security team to the hotel, and then we finally found out that he was healthy, that he was not in danger and that he finally made the decision not to participate in the season."
"We support the right of all players to make this type of decision. This is a difficult time for all of us and that is why we will support that decision."
"It was surprising, without a doubt, and at the same point we have to keep going and we must not allow anything to stop us from moving forward and trying to win every game and not have distractions."
The Mets lost 4-0 to the Braves in Sunday's game at Truist Park, the team's seventh loss in 10 games since the delayed start of the MLB season in July.
By choosing to exit the season, Cespedes will forfeit money owed to him in the final months of a four-year, $ 110 million contract, according to MLB.
Manager Luis Rojas also spoke after the game of the confusion surrounding Céspedes' disappearance.
"I send him a text message, I call him, I don't get a response, and as we move forward in the game I'm concerned about where he is," Rojas told reporters.
"Obviously, throughout the game, I didn't learn anything until after the game, when I heard the news that he had been banned for Covid-related reasons."