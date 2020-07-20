Yoenis Céspedes of the Mets looks "natural" in exchange for left field

Yoenis Cespedes played his first outfield game in more than two years when he started in the Mets' 6-0 loss to the Yankees in an exhibition game in the Bronx on Sunday night.

But the closest the batter was to a ball was when he saw the explosion of Aaron Judge in the seats to the left. Cespedes, by design, only played three innings.

Still, the Mets are still encouraged by what they have seen from the 34-year-old, who comes from multiple foot surgeries.

And that was even true on the judge's home run.

"The step back he made tonight, unfortunately the ball went over the wall, but it seemed natural to me," manager Luis Rojas said.

Next time, maybe Cespedes will really hit him with a ball.

"We are comfortable with him," said Rojas. "That's why he was out there for the innings he was. Not having a chance [on Sunday] will take us to another level where he could play a few more innings next time."

The Mets have three games in the squad scheduled before the regular season opens Friday against the Braves in Queens.

"Right now, our hope is to play it on both ends," Rojas said of Cespedes' ability to hit and play on the field.

"We talked about his progression at the bases," said Rojas. "We saw him try to get a single in the box [Saturday]. It's a good taste of something you haven't done in a long time. Similar to that is what we want to see with some possibilities in left field. "

Rojas wants Cespedes to do a test in the garden with routine things like asking a teammate to fly.

Until now, Cespedes has limited himself to showing his agility in scrimmages, exercises and other controlled environments. Soon there will be fewer opportunities for those opportunities.

"Right now, I'm amazed at what you can do," said Rojas.