Yoenis Céspedes opting for the rest of the Mets' 2020 season

Mets star Yoenis Cespedes withdraws from the rest of the 2020 MLB season.

Cespedes, 34, did not show up for the Mets game Sunday in Atlanta. Initially, the Mets were unsure what Cespedes' status was when they were unable to contact him before the 4-0 loss.

"He is healthy and safe," general manager Brodie Van Wagenen told reporters. "He decided not to participate in the rest of the season for reasons related to COVID."

Van Wagenen said he had no prior indication that Cespedes was possibly choosing not to participate.

"It was surprising, without question," said Van Wagenen.