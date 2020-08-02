Yoenis Céspedes was frustrated with the Mets before choosing not to participate

Yoenis Céspedes walked.

Is it because money talks?

The Mets announced Sunday afternoon that Cespedes chose to exit this season because of concerns about COVID-19, and a friend endorsed that version.

But multiple sources confirmed that twice in the first nine games of the season, Cespedes confronted Mets officials with concerns about playing time and that they would keep him out of the lineups to prevent him from reaching lucrative performance bonuses. One of them arrived on Saturday, when Céspedes spoke for the first time with Luis Rojas and then with Brodie Van Wagenen about his state of play and his bonuses. So Cespedes knew before the buses left for Truist Park on Sunday that he was not in the starting lineup and never showed up for the game against the Braves, causing a strange day even for the Mets.

In the first innings of what would be a 4-0 loss to the Braves, Van Wagenen issued a statement revealing that Cespedes was absent and the team had been unsuccessful in contacting him.

The Mets sent security to Cespedes' hotel room, and found that he had packed up and left, according to Van Wagenen. The general manager said he learned during the game that Cespedes was choosing not to participate in the season, ending his cross-term term with the Mets.

Rojas had notified his players via Zoom of the starting lineup on Sunday before the buses left for the stadium. For the second time in 10 games, Cespedes was not going to start. He went further by not taking any of the buses, essentially a ghost of the organization. Any other exclusion options from this season to date were coordinated between the player who left and the team without theater.

A friend of Cespedes said: "Due to recent outbreaks of having a family member with a pre-existing condition, Yoenis felt that the decision to opt out was the best one for him and his family."

Clearly, however, Cespedes was also concerned about his playing time and the implications for his pay.

Cespedes did not start for the first time in the fourth game of the season in Boston. Cespedes confronted Rojas, asking him why he wasn't playing and if it had to do with his bonus provisions, the sources said. Rojas told Cespedes that he was unaware of the bonus provisions and explained to the player that the day off at Fenway Park was because the team had arrived at 3:30 am after a long bus ride after a game. Sunday night.

On Saturday, Cespedes spoke first to Rojas and then to Van Wagenen again about his playing status and whether he was being affected by the bonus provisions. Both Mets officials tried to reassure Cespedes that this was not the case.

Still, with Cespedes 2 of 15 with nine strikeouts in his last four games, the decision was made to put Cespedes on the bench again on Sunday. And then he did not show up, it turns out that for the rest of the year.

When Cespdes rep Kyle Thousand declined to comment on Sunday, his client was upset by his playing time and had spoken to Mets officials about whether the bond was up.

Cespedes had his contract restructured for this season after it was revealed that he had re-injured himself last year on his farm trying to evade a boar. His $ 29.5 million payday for 2020 was reduced to $ 6 million, making his prorated pay $ 2.2 million. The Mets no longer have to pay more than that or any of the bonuses it would bring to reach the plate's appearance levels.

Van Wagenen, as an agent, negotiated the four-year, $ 110 million deal that Cespedes received from the Mets prior to the 2017 season.

But physical limitations, including separate surgeries to remove calcifications from both heels, kept Cespedes out of the game for two years starting in July 2018. He returned to summer camp last month and won an initial job as DH and home run. to give the Mets their only shot at a 1-0 win over the Braves on opening day at Citi Field.

"I am a great player who I think everyone enjoyed watching play when he was at his best," said Van Wagenen. “There was optimism for his return. I know how hard he worked on his rehab to get back to this point and I know this is a disappointing ending to at least his four-year deal with the Mets, but I know it wasn't for lack of work ethic on his part to try to come back. " .

– With Ken Davidoff