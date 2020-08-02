Yoenis Céspedes was frustrated with the Mets before choosing not to participate

ATLANTA – Yoenis Céspedes walked. Is it because money talks?

The Mets announced that Cespedes chose to exit this season because of concerns about Covid-19 and a friend withdrew.

that version

But multiple sources confirmed that twice in the first nine games of the season, Cespedes confronted Mets officials with concerns about playing time and that they would keep him out of the lineups to prevent him from reaching lucrative performance bonuses. One of them arrived Saturday, Cespedes knew before the buses left the team hotel on Sunday that he was not in the starting lineup and never showed up for the game against the Braves, causing a strange day even for the Mets.

Cespedes did not show up at Truist Park for the Mets' 4-0 loss to the Braves, prompting general manager Brodie Van Wagenen to issue a statement during the game saying Cespedes was absent and the team had been unsuccessful. to contact him.

The Mets sent security to Cespedes' hotel room, and found that he had packed up and left, according to Van Wagenen. The general manager said he learned during the game that Cespedes was choosing not to participate in the season because of concerns about the coronavirus.

A source said Cespedes did not show up at the stadium on Sunday after learning he would be absent from the lineup for the second time in 10 games. Cespedes was upset earlier in the week, according to the source, because he had been sent to a game in Boston and had complained to team officials.

Manager Luis Rojas, who said he was unaware of the bonus levels on Cespedes' contract, explained to the player that the day off at Fenway Park was due to the team having arrived at 3:30 am after a Long bus ride after a game on Sunday night. .

And with Cespedes 2-of-15 with nine strikeouts in his last four games, the decision was made to put Cespedes on the bench again on Sunday. The players were briefed on a Zoom call before buses departed Sunday for the ballpark from the starting lineup. That was the last straw for Cespedes.

Cespedes' contract was heavily loaded with incentives, based primarily on at-bats, after his deal was restructured last year after an accident on his ranch involving a boar. Rather than risk terminating the contract, Cespedes agreed to a reduced agreement with incentives. For this 60 game season, he was receiving $ 6 million guaranteed, prorated. Their incentive levels were also prorated after the MLB shutdown due to the coronavirus.

Céspedes will give up his remaining salary by choosing not to participate. Van Wagenen, as an agent, negotiated the four-year, $ 110 million deal that Cespedes received from the Mets prior to the 2017 season.

But physical limitations, including separate surgeries to remove calcifications from both heels, kept Cespedes out of the game for two years starting in July 2018. He returned to summer camp last month and won an initial job as DH and home run. to give the Mets their only shot at a 1-0 win over the Braves on opening day at Citi Field.

"I am a great player who I think everyone enjoyed watching play when he was at his best," said Van Wagenen. “There was optimism for his return. I know how hard he worked on his rehab to get back to this point and I know this is a disappointing ending to at least his four-year deal with the Mets, but I know it wasn't for lack of work ethic on his part to try to come back. " .