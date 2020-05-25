Yoga based on the & # 39; viable & # 39; movement for depression in many mental disorders







Movement-based yoga appears to alleviate depressive symptoms in a wide range of mental health disorders, a new systematic review and meta-analysis suggest.

The results of the research, which included 19 studies and more than 1,000 patients with a variety of mental health diagnoses, showed that those who practiced yoga experienced greater reductions in depressive symptoms compared to those who received no treatment, regular treatment, or exercise. attention control. In addition, there was a dose-dependent effect, so that more weekly yoga sessions were associated with the greatest reduction in depressive symptoms.

"Once we reviewed all the existing science on the mental health benefits of movement-based yoga, we discovered that movement-based yoga, which is the same as postural yoga or asana, helped reduce symptoms of depression, "study researcher Jacinta Brinsley, BClinExPhys, University of South Australia, Adelaide, told Medscape Medical News.

"We also found that those who practiced more frequently had greater reductions. However, it didn't matter how long the individual sessions lasted; what mattered was how many times a week people practiced," he added.

The researchers note that the study is the first to specifically focus on movement-based yoga.

"We exclude meditative forms of yoga, which have often been included in previous reviews, yielding mixed results. The other thing we have done a little differently is to group all the different diagnoses together and then look at the depressive symptoms in them." Brinsley said.

The study was published online May 18 in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

Gaining clarity

Depressive disorders are currently the leading cause of disability in the world and affect more than 340 million people.

Most people with depressive disorders also experience a number of physical comorbidities including obesity, type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome, and cardiovascular disease.

Perhaps not surprisingly, physical inactivity is also associated with higher levels of depressive symptoms, which may be why some international organizations now recommend that physical activity be included as part of routine psychiatric care.

A potential form of exercise is yoga, which has become popular in western culture, even among psychiatric patients. Although previous systematic reviews and meta-analyzes have examined the effects of various yoga interventions on mental health, none have investigated the benefits of yoga in a variety of psychiatric diagnoses.

Furthermore, the authors of these reviews require caution when interpreting their results due to the possible heterogeneity of the various yoga interventions, as well as the lack of methodological information.

"As an exercise physiologist, I prescribe an evidence-based treatment," said Brinsley. "I was interested to see if there is evidence to support movement-based yoga in people who had mental health problems or who had diagnosed mental illness."

"The (previous) findings are quite contradictory and there is no clear result in terms of intervention results, so we pooled the data and performed the meta-analysis, thinking it would be a great way to add important evidence to science." she added.

To allow a more complete assessment of the possible mental health benefits of yoga, the researchers included a variety of mental health diagnoses.

Dose dependent effect

The studies were only included in the analysis if they were randomized control trials with a yoga intervention that had a minimum of 50% physical activity during each session in adults with a recognized diagnosed mental disorder. Control conditions were defined as standard treatment, waiting list, or care controls.

Two investigators independently analyzed the titles and abstracts of the articles, and a final list of articles for the study was decided by consensus. Study quality was reported using the PEDro checklist; A random effects meta-analysis was performed using the Comprehensive Meta-Analysis software.

A total of 3880 records were identified and selected. The researchers evaluated the full-text versions of 80 articles, 19 of which (1080 patients) were eligible for inclusion in the review.

Of these, nine studies included patients with a depressive disorder; Five trials were conducted in patients diagnosed with schizophrenia, three studies included patients with a diagnosis of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), one study included patients diagnosed with alcohol dependence, and one study included patients with a variety of psychiatric disorders.

Of the 1080 patients included in the review, 578 were assigned to yoga and 502 to control conditions. Yoga practice involved a mix of movement, breathing exercises, and / or mindfulness, but the movement component took up more than half of each session.

Yoga interventions lasted an average of 2.4 months (range, 1.5-2.5 months), with an average of 1.6 sessions per week (range, 1-3 sessions) lasting an average of 60 minutes (range, 20-90 minutes) .

Thirteen of the 19 studies (632 patients) reported changes in depressive symptoms and were therefore included in the meta-analysis. The six studies excluded from the quantitative analysis did not report depression symptom scores.

Regarding the primary results, people who performed yoga showed a greater reduction in depressive symptoms compared to the three control groups (standardized mean difference (SMD), –0.41; 95% CI, –0, 65 to -0.17; p <0.001).

Specific subgroup analyzes showed a moderate effect of yoga on depressive symptoms compared to waiting list controls (DME, –0.58; P <.05), the usual treatment (DME, –0.39; P = .31 ) and attention controls (DME, – 0.21; P = .22).

Subgroup analyzes were also performed with respect to the diagnostic category. These data showed a moderate effect of yoga on depressive symptoms in depressive disorders (SMD, –0.40; p <0.01); no effect on PTSD (SMD, –0.01; P = .95); a nominal effect in alcohol use disorders (SMD, –0.24; P = 0.69); and a marked effect on schizophrenia (SMD, –0.90; P <.01).

Is movement the key?

The researchers also performed a series of meta-regression analyzes, which showed that the number of yoga sessions performed each week had a significant effect on depressive symptoms. In fact, individuals with higher session frequencies demonstrated greater improvement in symptoms (β –0.44; P <.001).

These findings, Brinsley said, suggest that yoga may be a viable intervention to control depressive symptoms in patients with a variety of mental disorders.

Based on these findings, Brinsley said he would encourage mental health professionals to consider yoga as an evidence-based exercise modality for their patients, along with other conventional forms of exercise.

Equally important was the finding that the number of weekly yoga sessions moderated the effect of depressive symptoms, as it may inform the future design of yoga interventions in patients with mental disorders.

With this in mind, the researchers recommend that such interventions aim to increase the frequency or weekly sessions rather than the duration of each individual session or the overall duration of the intervention.

However, Brinsley said, these findings suggest that it is the physicality of yoga practice that may be key.

"Yoga comprises several different components, including the postures of movement, the breathing component, and mindfulness or the meditative component, but in this meta-analysis we specifically looked at yoga that was based on at least 50% movement. Therefore It could also have included mindfulness and breathing, but it had to have movement, "he said.

Don't rule out meditation

Commenting on the Medscape Medical News findings, Holger Cramer, MSc, PhD, DSc, who was not involved in the study, noted that the systematic review and meta-analysis build on a series of previous reviews on the benefits of yoga for disorders. mental.

"Surprisingly, the greatest effect in this analysis was found in schizophrenia, even more than in patients with depressive disorders," said Cramer of the University of Duisburg-Essen in Duisburg, Germany.

"This is in strong contradiction to what would otherwise be expected. As the authors note, only about a quarter of all schizophrenia patients suffer from depression, so there shouldn't be as much room for improvement."

Cramer also advised against reducing yoga to a simple physical task. "We have shown in our meta-analysis that interventions that focus on meditation and / or breathing techniques are the most effective," he added.

As such, he urged that breathing techniques be part of yoga to treat depression in psychiatric disorders, although caution should be exercised in patients with PTSD, "since control of breathing may be perceived as unpleasant."

For Brinsley, the findings help solidify the potential of yoga as a genuine treatment option for a variety of mental health patients suffering from depressive symptoms.

"It is about recognizing that yoga can be a useful part of treatment and can have a significant effect on mental health," he said.

At the same time, professionals must also recognize that patients with mental health disorders may have difficulties with motivation when it comes to activities like yoga.

"Participating in a new activity can be particularly challenging if you are struggling with mental health. However, it is important for people to be able to choose and do something they enjoy. And yoga may be another tool in your toolbox for managing your health. mental, "she said.

The study was funded by the National Institute for Health Research and Health Education in the United Kingdom, England. Brinsley and Cramer have reported no relevant financial relationships.

Br J Sports Med. Published online May 18, 2020. Full text

