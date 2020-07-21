You can help a Georgia woman celebrate 105 years. All you need is a birthday card

Helen Mangham was born on August 2, 1915. Woodrow Wilson was President and the United States had not yet entered World War I. In 2020, she still lives alone in Lifsey Springs, a rural area in Pike County, about an hour south of Atlanta. .
She is known and loved in the community, and her granddaughter said the family planned to celebrate with a reception with more than 100 guests.
"Because of Covid-19 this year, we have to do things a little differently," Pam Vickers told CNN. Now they are planning a smaller reunion with only the immediate family.
Mangham loves to read his Bible and watch television, and he likes receiving letters, so the cards will be a delight, his granddaughter said.
"Even when she receives a few cards for Christmas or her birthdays in the past, it has made her so happy," said Vickers. "So really, she wanted to try to reach out to the world and see how many cards we could get for her."
Vickers asks people to send him birthday cards so that the family can surprise their grandmother with all the cards and messages on the big day.
The address is 257 Wallie Road, Molena, Georgia, 30258, if you want to send a card.
Vickers says her grandmother moves quite well and cut her own garden until she was 80 years old. These days, Vickers prepares meals for her grandmother and Vickers' father, Mangham's 85-year-old son, heats them for her and takes care of things around the house.
"He doesn't take any medicine, he doesn't take anything," said Vickers. "I guess it's as healthy as a 105-year-old girl can be."
Vickers said her grandmother is credited with trusting God and living the Bible for her long life.
Mangham's mother and grandmothers lived to be 90 years old and her sisters are still strong at 103, 101 and 94 years. Her brother was about 90 years old when he died a few years ago.
Five generations of the family are expected at the party, but Vickers says he lives on 20 acres of land, so they will have plenty of room for social distance. And there's a good, air-conditioned place to protect your grandmother from the Georgia heat.