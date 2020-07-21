You can help a Georgia woman celebrate 105 years. All you need is a birthday card





Helen Mangham was born on August 2, 1915. Woodrow Wilson was President and the United States had not yet entered World War I. In 2020, she still lives alone in Lifsey Springs, a rural area in Pike County, about an hour south of Atlanta. .

She is known and loved in the community, and her granddaughter said the family planned to celebrate with a reception with more than 100 guests.

"Because of Covid-19 this year, we have to do things a little differently," Pam Vickers told CNN. Now they are planning a smaller reunion with only the immediate family.

Mangham loves to read his Bible and watch television, and he likes receiving letters, so the cards will be a delight, his granddaughter said.