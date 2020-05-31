You can read a bunch of SCOOBY-DOO comics for free until September – Newsdio

Scooby Doo It is currently increasing in popularity right now with the recent launch of Scoob! it was a fun movie well DC Comics has decided to release a bunch of Scooby Doo Free comics until September 7. You can find the following numbers available for free:

Scooby-Doo (1997-2010) Problems 33-84

Scooby-Doo Team-Up (2013-2019) Editions 1-99 and vol. 1-6

Scooby Doo Where Are You? (2010-present) Problems 40-103

This includes issues where Mystery Inc. partners with Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, Flinstones, and more. Of course, most don't actually have equipment and are more of your old mystery-solving tricks! You can find these comics on Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, comiXology, DC Universe, and ReadDC.com.

Via: Nerdist