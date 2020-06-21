You cannot replace law enforcement with social services

Black Lives Matter and other activists are calling cities across the country to #DefundthePolice. So what would they make us replace the police with? Many are asking to divert resources from the police to social service systems, including mental health care.

The problem is that these arguments carefully ignore the dysfunctional state of the systems we have. In fact, it is due to chronic policy failure in areas like mental health that police and other public safety agencies often face problems that should not be their responsibility.

Consider the case of Rashid Brimmage, a 31-year-old homeless New Yorker with severe mental illness, who has been arrested a whopping 103 times in the past 15 years.

This month, he allegedly pushed a 92-year-old woman to the ground near the corner of Third Avenue and East 16th Street in Manhattan. Surveillance video of the incident shows her banging her head against a fire hydrant and Brimmage moving forward without even breaking her path. The alleged assault was random and completely unprovoked.

Would increased spending on mental health have prevented Brimmage from being released from prison and his victim being placed "in a state where [she] is afraid to walk the streets alone," as The Post reported?

Probably not. We know this, because we tested it, through Mayor Bill de Blasio's high-profile ThriveNYC initiative and other equally expensive and misguided programs in the Big Apple.

If states and cities are "laboratories of democracy," New York should be viewed as an experiment to determine if large spending on social services solves social problems. The budgets of the Gotham Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and the New York State Office of Mental Health are the envy of social workers in the poorest red states. And yet the results are completely disappointing.

Even if they have not been assaulted by the mentally ill, many Gothamites have shared subway cars with symptomatic people on the street and have become accustomed to the headline atrocities. Before Brimmage, there was Randy Santos, the killer behind the Chinatown stabbing spree last fall.

Before Santos, there was David Aleer-Chol, a mentally ill homeless man arrested in 2018 for sending an elderly person to the hospital after assaulting him near Bryant Park with a bicycle lock. And then there was Marcus Gomez, a resident of the Creedmoor Psychiatric Center arrested on charges that he repeatedly stabbed the health aide at his grandmother's home the same year.

The data supports New Yorkers' impressions of a broken mental health system. As of last year, approximately 17 percent of city inmates had severe mental illness, as did more than 13,000 of the homeless. Both metrics have been increasing during the ThriveNYC era.

Launched in 2015, Hizzoner's Thrive initiative has faced devastating criticism for its lack of accountability and opacity. However, his main flaw is his negligence in cases like Brimmage.

The program dedicates only a symbolic part of its $ 222 million annual budget to the seriously mentally ill, instead focusing primarily on issues like mild depression and anxiety. Even after a recent reboot, Thrive is expected to dedicate about a quarter of his budget to serious mental illness.

Shoveling more money into the mental health system without addressing its multiple deficiencies amounts to a call for "pre-reform earnings." Progressives could also cut the police budget and send a refund to taxpayers.

Helping the most difficult cases always takes more than money.

In the case of mental health, the most difficult cases are mainly found in shelters, jails and on the streets. This is where we must focus our resources, using interventions aimed at the seriously mentally ill. People with mild depression and anxiety do not need court-ordered treatment programs, such as Kendra's Law and inpatient psychiatric hospitalization. But people with schizophrenia sometimes do.

Proponents believe that removing police funds and transferring them to social services requires an enlightened and "bottom-up" approach to policy making. But that same prevention-oriented logic justified ThriveNYC's focus on mild mental illness rather than severe mental illness. Too often moving forward to avoid social problems is unlit, but simply an excuse to shirk responsibility for our most pressing social challenges.

#DefundthePolice would force us to have a vital public service, only to increase budgets for failed programs that are already full of taxpayer money.

Stephen Eide is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor to the City Journal.