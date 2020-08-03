You have no right to kill me (Opinion)





The use of masks, as Dr. Anthony Fauci, an infectious disease expert for the Trump administration, has repeated numerous times, is "protecting others." This has been echoed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has been branded with a face that covers an urgent priority as asymptomatic individuals can transmit Covid-19.

This is pretty simple: By wearing a mask, you could literally save the life of someone's mother, father, sister, brother, or grandfather. Think about it for a moment: How many times in your life can you do something that can really save a life? Well here is one of those rare cases.

However, there are still some Americans who, in a show of absolute selfishness, refuse to wear a mask despite knowing the health risks it poses. A dazzling example comes courtesy of Republican Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert, who in the past has publicly declared his refusal to cover his face. Well, on Wednesday, the Gohmert anti-mask crusade tested positive for Covid-19. The day before his test, an unmasked Gohmert was very close to Attorney General Bill Barr, among others. And after news of the Ghomert test was broken, Politico reported that staff members of various Republican members of Congress revealed that they had been "ridiculed" in the past for wearing masks on Capitol Hill.

Fears of this culture of Republican selfishness were compounded on Saturday when Arizona Democratic Rep. Raul Grijalva, who attended an audience with Gohmert earlier this week, announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19. While Grijalva said in a statement that he could not "blame anyone directly" for contracting the virus, he pointed to members of the Republican Congress for exposing people to the risk of Covid-19, stating: "Numerous Republican members routinely strut around Capitol Hill without a mask to make a selfish political statement at the expense of colleagues, staff and their families. "

The refusal of some in the Republican Party to wear a mask and ridicule those who did so comes directly from the Republican Party leader: President Donald Trump. From the start of this virus, Trump refused to wear a mask and, worse, at a press conference on May 26, he contemptuously mocked a journalist for wearing a mask, claiming that the journalist was only doing so "to be politically correct. " Nor did he encourage supporters at his controversial Tulsa rally to cover their faces. One of those supporters without a mask , former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain, contracted the virus less than two weeks after the demonstration. It is not known exactly where he became infected, but his death was announced last Thursday. Trump only changed his tone and apparently embraced the use of face covers in a July 20 tweet and at a press conference on July 21, after more than 140,000 Americans died from the virus and were publicly called during weeks by people from the New York government. Andrew Cuomo, who told Trump to "put a mask on him." Not surprisingly, others, some self-declared Trump supporters, continue to refuse to wear a mask. Last week, Trump supporter David J. Harris Jr, wearing the "Keep America Great" hat, picked up an American Airlines flight because he refused to cover his face. Harris, who broadcast the episode live on Instagram, claimed that his refusal to wear a mask was due to a medical condition, which he declined to share with the flight crew. In June, another proud Trump supporter was kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to wear a mask. And on Saturday, we learned that a Delta flight on July 23 had to return to the boarding gate when two passengers refused to wear a mask. It doesn't end there. While around 50% of Americans surveyed say they now wear masks when they leave home, we are also seeing protests against the masks like the one in Wisconsin on Saturday, where protesters criticized Democratic Governor Tony Evers' recent mandate that people wear masks while in public spaces such as "stepping" on your "constitutional rights". (One of the organizers of the protest also did not believe that the virus was a health "emergency"). Last week in Indiana, the second week of masks protests was held stating that the recent order by Republican Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb requiring people over the age of eight to wear a mask in indoor public spaces and in outdoor public spaces where social distancing is not possible was "unconstitutional". Sorry, you do not have the constitutional right to infect and potentially kill other Americans. The selfishness of those who don't wear masks, from Republican members of Congress to others, is terrible. To them I say: stop complaining, put on a mask and save a life. Period.





