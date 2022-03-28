Are you as excited as we are for ‘You’ Season 4? The new season is set to premiere on December 26th and we cannot wait! In case you haven’t been keeping up with the show, here is a quick recap: ‘You’ follows the story of Joe Goldberg, a bookstore manager who falls in love with Beck, an aspiring writer. However, things take a dark turn when Beck starts dating another man. Joe will stop at nothing to make sure that he is the only one for her. This season is set to be even more intense than the last- especially now that Joe has teamed up with Lukas Gage, a serial killer who is out for revenge!

Joe and Lukas to get the scoop on ‘You’ Season four.

Here is what they had to say:

Joe- “This season is going to be really intense. I can’t give away too much, but let’s just say that my relationship with Lukas is definitely not what it seems. We have a lot of scenes together and I think people are going to be surprised by our dynamic.”

Lukas- “I can’t wait for people to see this season. It was so much fun to film and I think the fans are really going to love it. Joe and I have a lot of great scenes together and I think people will be surprised by how our relationship develops.”

Who is the cast of ‘You’ Season 4-

– Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg

– Victoria Pedretti as Love Quinn

– James Scully as Forty Quinn

– Jenna Ortega as Ellie Alves

– Carmela Zumbado as Delilah Alves

– Ambyr Childers as Candace Stone/Amelia Kline (guest star)

If what they've done doesn't keep them up at night, their newborn will. YOU Season 3 is now streaming. pic.twitter.com/JzsbzoiNur — YOU (@YouNetflix) October 15, 2021

What will be the storyline of ‘You’ Season 4-

– ‘You’ season four will see Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Badgley) move from New York to Los Angeles to start a new life.

– He gets a job at an upscale grocery store called Anavrin, which is owned by the Quinn family.

– Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) is the daughter of Forty Quinn (James Scully) and works at the store with Joe.

– Ellie Alves (Jenna Ortega) is a teenager who becomes friends with Joe.

– Delilah Alves (Carmela Zumbado) is Ellie’s older sister and Candace Stone/Amelia Kline (Ambyr Childers) is Joe’s ex-girlfriend who is now married to someone else.

What can fans expect from ‘You’ season four?

