You will soon be able to explore Cloudpunk in first person mode • newsdio

A new first-person perspective will soon be added to the neon-soaked delivery game Cloudpunk, bringing you closer to the sights and delights of Nivalus.

In a short tweet, Ion Lands studio boss Marko Dieckmann showed off the new feature in the game (thanks, PC Gamer).

"You can go smoothly from third to first person and go back to the original camera if you prefer," Dieckmann said. "While driving, you can also keep the camera unlocked if you want."

It is currently only available in beta form, but Dieckmann told enthusiastic commenters on Twitter that it will soon be available in the "main game." However, driving in the first person is still a work in progress, as Dieckmann admits that "it would be strange without cabins."

Unfortunately, I did not enjoy my time at Cloudpunk. Although undeniably beautiful, I thought it was "all style with little substance" and "superficial to the point of dullness."

"While it is refreshing to play a game that blatantly puts history first and allows us to explore this complex universe without a weapon in hand, neither history nor its gameplay offer enough to keep me adequately entertained and entertaining," I said at Eurogamer. Cloudpunk review. "It feels like he's taking too many directions at once, uncertain of his own identity. Despite his impressive aesthetics, sublime score, and intriguing premise, Cloudpunk doesn't deliver … which is ironic, really, given that pretty much everything what Rania can do. "