Young adult movies terrify me for the future of humanity

Someone, please save the children!

Not from the great white sharks that fell in the Hamptons this summer, or from videos of idiots dancing on TikTok. Rescue America's youth from the dangerous young adult movie.

Children, Whitney Houston told us, are supposed to be our future, but with their good taste in entertainment, I pray that science presents a viable alternative.

Misogyny, stereotypes, and a creepy preoccupation with death saturate these films, and the occasional television show, yet they still lurk on Netflix with the most innocent designations, such as "Rated 12".

"The Kissing Booth 2", released on Netflix on Friday, has been deemed suitable for anyone over the age of 12. That means it includes the educational term "c – – kblock" and a plot in which the main characters become entangled in hot people – "A-listers" – to become part of their blindfolded kissing booth in high school. for charity.

It didn't take the #MeToo move to teach us that lining up hormonal teens at an official rando kissing has its drawbacks. And, of course, each parent's dream for their child is to understand the concept of "c – – kblocking" before reaching eighth grade.

The characters also drink, have sex, and discover other young women's earrings under their boyfriend's bed. In the first movie, Elle accidentally enters the men's locker room and a group of shirtless boys surround her, yell their names and take videos from all over the cell phone.

Netflix bigwig Ted Sarandos said that It was "one of the most viewed movies in the country" in 2018. Wonderful.

The genre is dominated by super serious love stories that, over the past 10 years, have favored two strained templates: a relationship torn apart by a terminal illness or suicide.

The cute couple from "Five Feet Apart" of 2019 have cystic fibrosis; in 2014's "The Fault in Our Stars" Hazel has thyroid cancer; and in 2012 "Now Is Good", Tessa has leukemia.

The Netflix drama series "13 Reasons Why," which has squeezed four seasons out of virtually nothing, sparked outrage in 2017 when viewers realized it's a glamorous mystery show about a teenager's suicide. A character also commits suicide in the recent movie of that streaming service "All Bright Places," and on a picturesque lake, no less.

Who the hell is driving Hollywood these days? Wednesday Addams?

I recognize that people will read my finger movements and enthusiastically point out that young people find much worse material on the Internet. It is true. Your child is probably selling a monkey brain on the dark web even now.

But it's not just the objectionable subject, but the way it's often packaged with stupidity and lack of wit.

In the original "Kissing Booth," when Elle learns that a friend has been threatening children not to invite her out, a suitor says, "There are no breasts worth a broken nose."

She replies, "Whatever! Get out! But just so you know, my breasts are fantastic! Yes, some would even say awesome! This empty nonsense occurs in a game room among high school teens who are obsessed with tweens. of all the world.

Of course, smart tweens will quietly observe their peers' love of self-destructive entertainment and blatant sexism and decide right then to become a therapist or human resources director. In 20 years, they will be rich!