Young patient contracted coronavirus at the party and passed it on to the grandfather who died, says the doctor

Parkland Hospital in Dallas, Texas, was treating about 170 coronavirus patients as of Tuesday, and one tragic case produced a warning story.

Dr. Joseph Chang, medical director of the hospital, told a local media outlet about a patient in her 20s who went to a party with friends and received COVID-19.

"Before she was symptomatic, she visited her 80-year-old grandparents and they got sick," Chang told WFAA.

The patient and her grandparents were admitted to the Parkland intensive care unit, but the young woman did not know it because she was intubated and unconscious. After 10 days, he woke up to find that his grandfather had died the day before.

Chang told WFAA that he is concerned about the cost of his staff after they witness such deep pain.

"Fatigue on people's faces is a difficult thing to quantify," he said. "It is difficult for me to describe it."

According to the report, Chang is now forcing employees to take days off. Parkland Hospital has four isolated wards focused on treating patients with COVID-19.

While Chang said the hospital has seen a decline in new hospitalizations in the past week, he cautioned that there was not enough data to call it a trend. He connected leveling with the Texas mask mandate that went into effect on July 3.

He also noted that approximately 1 percent of COVID-19 patients in the hospital die.

"It's much lower than the nationally reported rates," he said of Parkland's death rate. "But who is 1 percent? Do you want to be 1 percent? I don't know who 1 percent will be. You know, nobody really does."

Meanwhile, Chang continues to care about his colleagues and encourages North Texas to thank medical professionals.

"The numbers are interesting. We can make them say many things. We can make them look like a lot of things, ”he told the store. "But behind those numbers are people. And you really don't want it to be you. "

