Netflix says that the Young Wallander Season 2 will be released in 2022. When it was first announced, they said it would be out in 2021.

The only thing better than a jaded, brooding Nordic detective? A younger, sexier jaded, brooding Nordic detective.

Kurt Wallander is one of the best characters in Scandinavian crime fiction. He likes opera and he drinks a lot. Nine Swedish movies have been made with actor Rolf Lassgård in them. He has also been in a Swedish television series played by Krister Henriksson. And there is a British series where he is acted by Kenneth Branagh.

What is the release date of Young Wallander Season 2?

The first season of Young Wallander was released on Netflix on September 3, 2020. The series started filming on September 11, 2019. There was a brief period after its debut where the future of the show was unknown, but then Netflix announced that Young Wallander would get a second season.

Deadline Hollywood reported that the second season is supposed to debut in late 2021. But an international series like Young Wallander has to get international coronavirus restrictions, which could slow things down. The first season was set in the southern Swedish city of Malmö. The movie was filmed in the capital of Lithuania, Vilnius. You can’t get there from March 31 to April 10 because people from other countries have to stay inside for ten days when they come.

This is about the book series that Wallander lives in Ystad. The TV version might be in a different city, but production could have more difficulties. This means it will take longer to produce the show.

What is the plot of Young Wallander Season 2?

At the end of the first season, Wallander quit the police department in Malmö because he was disappointed that Karl-Axel Munck (Jacob Collins-Levy) went free. His family name and his expensive lawyers helped him. The thing he was tracking, that he got stabbed for, and which caused his partner to die, did not work. You would be mad.

What will happen with Wallander? The show is set in Ystad, but it would be strange for him to quit the police job at the end of season 1 or start a new one right away. Maybe he will have a few jobs before he gets to Ystad. Or maybe his next case will become personal and change his life.

The books with Wallander might be helpful. But they are not as good as the BBC’s Sherlock, which solved cases from the Arthur Conan Doyle books. The show is a prequel, so the books can’t tell us what will happen. But there is going to be a crime somewhere in the new season.

What to expect from Young Wallander season 2?

The Netflix series could go beyond a second season. But Kurt’s career on the force was not good. He saw two murders and quit after seeing his colleague die.

Kurt is done with the police. He likes his job now. We do not know what will make him go back to being a police officer, but we think it will be a very important case or something personal.

Who will be starring in Young Wallander Season 2?

The series stars Swedish actor Adam Pålsson as Wallander. He has played in other detective dramas in Scandinavia, and also in the U.S., where he was a character called Mads in a comedy show called Avenue 5.

The first season of Wallander showed Wallander get help from Mona. They were working at the shelter together. The last episode seemed to show they were going to start a relationship. Mona is an important part of the story of Wallander. Even though the novel has not started, they are already estranged. They speak to each other mostly through their daughter Linda. Chappell had a small role in the movie Yesterday and played Morwenna on the series Poldark.

Presumably, Richard Dillane is not returning. But if he does come back, he will die like Obi-Wan Kenobi. In the first season of this show, Wallander quit his job as a police officer. In the second season, Reza Al-Rahman might come back even though they are on different forces now.