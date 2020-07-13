Your big questions about race answered







Since the recent Black Lives Matter protests, leaders have called for a national conversation about the breed.

Race is a thorny issue, and for people seeking to understand the racism of others, or their own, it can be difficult to know where to turn.

So consider this to be a safe space where you can ask questions that you may hesitate to ask elsewhere. To help answer them, we have contacted academics and other race experts. Send us your questions [there is a place to do so at the bottom of this page] and we will try to answer them too.

Our purpose here is not to criticize, preach, or solve historical scores. We are all in this together.