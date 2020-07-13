Your big questions about race answered

Since the recent Black Lives Matter protests, leaders have called for a national conversation about the breed.
Race is a thorny issue, and for people seeking to understand the racism of others, or their own, it can be difficult to know where to turn.
So consider this to be a safe space where you can ask questions that you may hesitate to ask elsewhere. To help answer them, we have contacted academics and other race experts. Send us your questions [there is a place to do so at the bottom of this page] and we will try to answer them too.
Our purpose here is not to criticize, preach, or solve historical scores. We are all in this together.
And we all have questions. We have chosen a few to get you started.