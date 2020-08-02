Your guide to Melania Trump's rose garden renovations

Construction has already begun in space, seen by many as the most recognizable and important outdoor arena in American politics.

But what exactly does the review imply? How will the landscape change? And will he still have roses?

The Rose Garden as we know it today was established in 1962, under President John F. Kennedy. And while there are annual changes and updates and there have been several smaller facelifts in the last five decades, it has been quite a while since a full makeover was done.

In that time, the roots have grown and spread, affecting some plants, and the larger trees have created too much shade, according to the report. Additionally, the lawn has been continuously damaged due to drainage and tilt problems, and the walkways are made of eight separate pavement materials, each of which was built or rebuilt during disparate renovation projects.

In short, considering the expert evaluations on design, agriculture, the environment, infrastructure, irrigation, attrition, it's time for a significant upgrade.

When did Melania Trump decide that now was a good time for renewal?

In May 2019, according to a White House official, when Trump began planning a lighter garden that allowed for more sun and healthier botanicals. She expanded the project to include more extensive updates after the September 2019 State Dinner in the Rose Garden. "The First Lady recognized room for improvement, not only for plantations, but also for technological issues, lighting, drainage, etc.," said the official. Soon after, Trump hired landscape architecture firms Perry Guillot, Inc., and DC-based Oehme van van as well as the National Park Service and Dale Haney, the White House's land superintendent. Perhaps no one alive knows the White House outdoor spaces better than Haney, who has worked on them since 1972 when he was a gardener for the National Park Service. In 2008, Haney was promoted to his current position, which corresponds to the Executive Office of the President.

What does the new Rose Garden mean for President's events?

Over the next three weeks, as the project is completed, according to a White House official, it means a lot of work outside the doors of his Oval Office, as teams of workers, gardeners, and electricians tear down and then replace the entire garden.

In the long term, it means that Trump and future presidents will have a place with greater technological capacity for televised and broadcast events. One of Melania Trump's stated goals in the renovation is "to meet the dynamic needs of the modern presidency," according to a letter she wrote as part of the submitted and approved landscaping plan.

Not only will the lighting be updated for a more television-friendly display, but there will also be a completely modernized and updated system of cables and electricity, placed under the blades of a new limestone border that surrounds the grassy area of ​​the garden. When running under the pavement, unsightly cables, cords, and plugs remain hidden from view, while providing an easier and more effective place for the President to convene the media or organize ceremonial speeches and events.

Did Melania Trump really design the new Rose Garden?

No, not exactly.He once took some university architecture classes in his home country, Slovenia, but for this project, he relied on landscape architects to present their designs based on their preferences, says a source familiar with the project. Trump came up with the aesthetic direction, which a White House official tells CNN that includes "a lighter palette of flowers in white, yellow, and pink." The first lady also worked with her personal interior decorator, Tham Kannalikham, who, according to the official, served as "team adviser." Kannalikham is the New York City-based decorator hired by Trump to remake the executive residence at the start of the administration.

The team also considered thousands of pages of historical documents and adhered to the renovation guidelines outlined by the White House Preservation Committee, as well as the needs and services of the National Park Service, which is responsible for the care and maintenance . of all the outdoor grounds of the White House.

Trump also wanted the improved Rose Garden to look more like the original 1962 design implemented during the Kennedy administration. The Rose Garden is just one of the renovation projects in the White House that Trump has oversaw.

Others include the Bowling Alley, the restoration of furniture in the Blue Room, the wall coverings in the Red Room, the carpet in the Diplomatic Reception Room, the curtains in the Green Room and the ongoing renovation of the tennis hall in the White House in South Lawn.

Will there be roses yet?

Yes, the flowers will be predominantly pink.

Over the years, the Rose Garden has been planted and replanted with seasonal flowers of many species, but the mainstay has been the rose, which was designated the national flower by then President Ronald Reagan in 1986. More than 50 varieties of roses. in the White House Rose Garden since its inception, according to documents released in the new garden plan, and Trump intends to use several of the most iconic American species in the new iteration.

In particular, she has selected "White House Rose", a white variety with a tall, vertical shrub style; the "JFK Rose", which is cream colored; and the "Rose of Peace", a smaller tea rose with a pale yellow center and light pink edges.

Whose idea was the rose garden in the first place?

The first lady, Ellen Wilson, Woodrow Wilson's wife, was the first to design what was then the "West Garden" and include a large number of roses. Sadly, halfway through her plan in 1914, Ellen Wilson died of kidney disease. President Wilson remarried soon after and his second wife, Edith Wilson, assumed the mantle of continuing Ellen Wilson's rose garden.

In 1961, inspired by a trip to Europe, President John F. Kennedy conceived a new rose garden and commissioned his friend and hobby horticulturist Rachel "Bunny" Mellon to implement the design, which was unveiled in 1962. Interested in The new impact of On American television, Kennedy asked Mellon to make sure the new Rose Garden had a ceremonial space or stage so he could make important political announcements.

In a letter to Mellon in 1966, after JFK's death, his widow, Jacqueline Kennedy, wrote that her late husband had wanted a flat space large enough for him to "stand, not higher, on men that I was honoring. "

Mellon complied and to this day the stage space remains between two small sets of steps. Jackie Kennedy also thanked Mellon for the peace and serenity the garden gave her husband during the difficult times of his presidency, and wrote: "When she had to talk about things that could change the world, she helped look at her garden". "

Who is paying for the Rose Garden renovation?

The entire project is being funded by private donations, according to a source familiar with the plan. The Trust for the National Mall solicited donations, a nonprofit that often helps raise funding for major restoration and maintenance projects for some of Washington's most important public outdoor spaces.

No taxpayer money is allocated for the renovation, according to a White House official.

August in Washington: is it the right time to plant roses?

Yes and no. While horticulturists say planting roses and other seasonal plants isn't ideal in the summer heat [late spring and early fall are best for mid-Atlantic climates], the renovation takes place in early August. Mainly because this is traditionally when the most important maintenance projects are completed at the White House. Additionally, rose plants and other flowers will be planted and grown in containers, allowing for more successful growth in August, so roots won't have to deal with heat and dense soil, says a source familiar with the plan. from the White House. .

The first family generally moves to a vacation spot in August, though the Trumps have not made any announcements of a summer stay thus far, and the lack of events and visitors is conducive to getting the job done quickly and efficiently.

Planting botanicals is only a small part of the Rose Garden renovation, and the biggest parts are infrastructure, technology, and paving, a White House official tells CNN why The time of August was selected.

Is Rose Garden missing something in the redesign?

Yes. Currently, there are 10 wild apple trees, five on each side, following Mellon's original design. Mellon chose the tree because it is a relative of the rose family, and its fragrant and delicate flowers were a good counterpoint to boxwood and other flowers. The Trump-approved plan removes two crabapples from each side and places a larger, squarer planting area around it.

Trump has also given the go-ahead to new outdoor furniture for the entire Rose Garden area, which now includes random furniture from previous administrations.

The first lady chose to work with outdoor furniture expert John Danzer to create furniture with a "consistent color palette," according to the plan. Trump will also commission a bench similar to the one Ellen Wilson had placed in the garden, which remained there from 1913 to 1962.