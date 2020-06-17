Your guide to the best deals in the Apple Amazon store

Yes, Apple has established an Amazon store. That means you can get official Apple products with free Prime shipping, and even better, it's pretty much the entire product line, from iPhones to silicone cases and Apple Watches to accessories, to Mac and pretty much everything in between.

Think of it as an Apple store with a wide selection of products like Mac (desktops and laptops alike), iPhones (in unlocked variants), iPads, Apple Watches, and countless premium accessories. You'll also find a full selection of Beats by Dre products, and even Apple's second-generation AirPods are in store. Almost all of these include free Prime shipping too.

And the best news is that prices are often discounted on various products, even right now. Let's stop by Apple Shop on Amazon and our favorite offers.

We just called AirPods Pro the best true wireless headphone pair and regular AirPods still offer great value. Either way, these headphones are frequently discounted on Amazon. Currently, you can save on AirPods Pro and second-generation AirPods.

Apple AirPods with charging case ($ 129.98, originally $ 159; amazon.com)

Apple Wireless Charging Case for AirPods ($ 69, originally $ 79; amazon.com)

Apple EarPods with 3.5mm headphone jack ($ 18.29, originally $ 30; amazon.com)

Apple EarPods with Lightning Connector ($ 18.69, originally $ 29.99; amazon.com)

Beats urBeats3 headphones with Lightning connector ($ 49.95, originally $ 59.95; amazon.com)

Beats Pill + Portable Speaker ($ 129.95, originally $ 179.95; amazon.com)

It's no secret that Apple offers some really nice accessories, like silicone and leather cases for a wide range of iPhones, that provide protection along with a simple and elegant design. In addition, from time to time throughout the year, Apple releases a new wave of color for each of the cases. Fortunately for you, Apple is cutting prices at its Amazon store.

iPhone Xs

Blank Apple Silicone Case ($ 31, originally $ 39; amazon.com)

Apple Silicone Case in (Product) RED ($ 38.98; amazon.com)

Apple Leather Case in (Product) RED ($ 39.98, originally $ 49; amazon.com)

Apple Leather Case in Saddle Brown ($ 48.42; amazon.com)

Apple Leather Folio in Peony Pink ($ 99.99; amazon.com)

Apple Leather Folio in (Product) RED ($ 84, originally $ 90; amazon.com)

iPhone Xs Max

Midnight Blue Apple Silicone Case ($ 38.99; amazon.com)

Pink Sand Apple Silicone Case ($ 34.99 originally $ 39; amazon.com)

Apple Leather Case in Black ($ 39, originally $ 49; amazon.com)

Apple Leather Case in Midnight Blue ($ 40.99, originally $ 49; amazon.com)

Apple Leather Case in (Product) RED ($ 39, originally $ 49; amazon.com)

Apple Leather Case in Saddle Brown ($ 39, originally $ 49; amazon.com)

Apple Smart Battery Case in Black ($ 129; amazon.com)

iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 7 Plus

Black Apple Silicone Case ($ 35.99; originally $ 39; amazon.com)

Pink Sand Apple Silicone Case ($ 39; amazon.com)

iPhone 7 and iPhone SE / 8

Apple Smart Battery Case in Black ($ 98.99; amazon.com)

Apple Smart Battery Case in (Product) RED ($ 98.99; amazon.com)

Midnight Blue Apple Silicone Case ($ 35; amazon.com)

Pink Sand Apple Silicone Case ($ 35; amazon.com)

Blank Apple Silicone Case ($ 21.54, originally $ 35; amazon.com)

Black Apple Silicone Case ($ 35; amazon.com)

Apple Black Leather Case ($ 45; amazon.com)

Apple Leather Case in (Product) RED ($ 45; amazon.com)

Apple Midnight Blue Leather Case ($ 44; amazon.com)

Apple Leather Case in Saddle Brown ($ 45; amazon.com)

The (Product) RED cases are part of Apple's partnership with the non-profit organization (RED), which raises money and awareness to end HIV / AIDS.

The iPad might be the most recognizable tablet, or at least one that comes to mind first. And Apple makes several of them, because there is no iPad that suits everyone's needs. The base iPad includes a 10.2-inch screen and is priced at $ 329. You also get the 7.9-inch iPad Mini, 10.5-inch iPad Air, 11-inch iPad Pro, and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Better yet, the 2020 iPad Pro family is even faster with a mass processor and has a multi-camera system on the back.

All of these come in your choice of a few colors, along with the choice of Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi and cellular models, the latter of which gives you internet on the go, as long as you have the device activated with a data plan.

Another common feature is that all iPads run iOS 13 with multitasking capabilities, allowing you to use two or more apps at once in a split screen capacity. You can stream movies and TV shows on the Apple TV app, read the latest novels on iBooks, stream songs on Music, and find an app for anything on the App Store.

This store also houses the first and second generation Apple Pencils, a large number of adapters and various sizes of smart keyboards or magic keyboards.

Wi-Fi Apple iPad 32GB ($ 279, originally $ 329; amazon.com)

Apple iPad 32GB Wi-Fi / Cellular ($ 46,427; amazon.com)

Apple iPad Air 256GB Wi-Fi ($ 619.99; amazon.com)

Apple iPad 64GB Wi-Fi / Cellular (from $ 599, originally $ 629; amazon.com)

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 "and 64GB Wi-Fi (from $ 899, originally $ 999; amazon.com)

Apple Pencil (1st Generation) ($ 95; amazon.com)

Apple Leather Case for 10.5 "iPad Taupe ($ 101.18, originally $ 129; amazon.com)

In general, Apple cables, dongles, docks, and plugs can cost a penny. But in the Amazon storefront, you can often find savings (small and occasionally large discounts) on these products. After all, you can never have too many Lightning cables, and now is a good time to stock up.

Lightning 3.5mm Headphone Jack Adapter ($ 7.99; amazon.com)

Lightning to USB Cable 0.5 meters ($ 15.99; amazon.com)

2.0 Meter Lightning to USB Cable ($ 27.34; amazon.com)

Lightning to Digital AV Adapter ($ 42; amazon.com)

Lightning to VGA adapter ($ 44.99, originally $ 49; amazon.com)

iPhone Lightning Dock in Gold ($ 44; amazon.com)

iPhone Lightning Dock in Black ($ 48.99; amazon.com)

When you can rate a Mac even at a small discount, it's a great feeling. And since Apple updated (finally!) The MacBook Air in late 2020 with the Magic Keyboard, discounts haven't been the easiest to find. But right now on Amazon, you can save a minimum of about $ 100 on MacBook Airs. These laptops maintain the slim design they are known for, but add a butterfly keyboard, larger trackpad, and beautiful Retina display.

Apple MacBook Air (13 ", Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB SSD) in Space Gray ($ 899.99, originally $ 999; amazon.com)

Apple MacBook Air (13 ", Intel Core i5 processor, 512GB SSD) in space gray ($ 1,199.99, originally $ 1,299; amazon.com)

Sure, there are plenty of third-party companies and manufacturers that make Mac accessories, from USB-C hubs and cables to keyboards and mice. But when it comes to accessories that feel the same and have the same level of quality, you'll probably want to see Apple's own offerings. And now you can get the Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad 2 in Space Gray to match an iMac Pro, MacBook, MacBook Air, or MacBook Pro in that color.

Apple Magic Mouse 2 in Space Gray ($ 89, originally $ 99; amazon.com)

Apple Magic Mouse 2 in Silver ($ 74, originally $ 79; amazon.com)

Apple Magic Keyboard with Space Gray Numeric Keypad ($ 149; amazon.com)

Apple Magic keyboard with silver numeric keypad ($ 119, originally $ 129; amazon.com)

Silver Apple Magic Keyboard ($ 94, originally $ 99; amazon.com)

Apple Magic Trackpad 2 in Space Gray ($ 149; amazon.com)

Apple Magic Trackpad 2 in Silver ($ 123.99; amazon.com)

Note: The above prices reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.