YouTube bans David Duke, Richard Spencer, more for hate speech

YouTube has banned several prominent white supremacist channels, including those belonging to David Duke and Richard Spencer.

The Google-owned video platform has come under fire from civil rights groups and technologists for failing to do enough to combat hate and supremacist speech. An investigation by ProPublica in early 2019 found that white supremacists and neo-Nazis were using YouTube to recruit members and spread their vile messages.

Banned channels include American Renaissance, Spencer's Institute for National Policy, and Stefan Molyneux's. The channels repeatedly violated YouTube's policies by claiming that members of protected groups were inferior. These come along with other violations that prompted YouTube to take action.

"We have strict policies that prohibit hate speech on YouTube, and we cancel any channel that repeatedly or flagrantly violates those policies," a YouTube spokesperson told Fox News by email. "After updating our guidelines to better address supremacist content, we saw a 5-fold increase in video deletion and have canceled more than 25,000 channels for violating our hate speech policies."

In June 2019, YouTube announced that it would remove thousands of channels for hate speech violations. It began specifically banning "videos alleging that a group is superior to justify discrimination, segregation, or exclusion based on qualities such as age, gender, race, caste, religion, sexual orientation, or veteran status."

In the first quarter of this year, YouTube removed more than 100,000 videos and 100 million comments for violating its hate and harassment policies.

Several of the people who have been banned turned to Twitter to report YouTube's latest decision.

The popular video platform's decision comes the same week that Twitch temporarily banned President Trump for hate speech violations and Reddit banned nearly 2,000 communities, including "TheDonald," also for violating its hate speech rules.