YouTube bans Richard Spencer and David Duke a year after saying it would ban supremacists

Now, amid a series of similar actions by social media companies, he has finally closed his channels. Overall, YouTube took action on six high-profile white supremacist channels on Monday, including Stefan Molyneux, American Renaissance, and Spencer's Institute for National Policy.

"We have strict policies that prohibit hate speech on YouTube and we cancel any channel that violates those policies repeatedly or notoriously. After updating our guidelines to better address supremacist content, we saw a 5-fold increase in video deletion and we're done over 25,000 channels for violating our hate speech policies, "a YouTube spokesperson said in a statement to CNN Business.

YouTube said the channels repeatedly violated its rules by claiming that members of protected groups were innately inferior to others, as well as other violations.

When asked by CNN Business why it took so long to take action on these accounts, a YouTube spokesperson said that when channels accumulate enough breaches, it removes them. The spokesperson will not provide specific examples of the accounts or explain why he took action now.