YouTube Kids now available on Apple TV

The popular YouTube Kids app is now available on Apple TV, making it easy to access the platform's kid-friendly video content on larger screens.



YouTube Kids uses a combination of automatic filters, human review, and parent feedback to provide a safer environment for children to watch videos. Parental controls offer additional customization, from allowing only parent-approved collections and age-level ratings to be viewed, to screen time limitations and video / channel blocking.

Even with filtering and curation in place, YouTube has faced criticism for allowing inappropriate content to enter the YouTube Kids platform, and the company has pledged to improve its policies and procedures to be more stringent. Initially, the service was also criticized for targeting children with ads, and YouTube made some changes to help provide a better distinction between ads and video content.

As pointed out EngadgetYouTube Kids is compatible with 4K and HD Apple TV models, and works with Siri.