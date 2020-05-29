YouTube Music now allows you to save albums previously

fake pictures



YouTube Music now allows users to save albums before they are released. Reddit users posted about the new feature in a thread on Monday, noting that track lists for unreleased albums are now visible and available to save in users' libraries.

One user noted that Neck Deep's upcoming album, All Distortions Are Intentional, for example, appears in the YouTube Music app with the option to save it to the user's library. Songs that have not yet been released are grayed out, while others are available to play and download.

YouTube did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the feature, but we also see it in our apps.

New pre-save feature aligns with those already available elsewhere music streaming platforms like Spotify