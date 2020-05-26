YouTube removed critical comments from the Chinese Communist Party due to & # 39; error & # 39;

Seth Rosenblatt / CNET



YouTube acknowledged Tuesday that it removed critical comments from the Chinese Communist Party from its video platform. The comments were removed in error, the company said, due to a "bug" in its systems for removing content that violates YouTube rules.

A company spokeswoman said the withdrawals were not part of any policy change. "After review by our teams, we have confirmed that this was a bug in our application systems and we are working to fix it as quickly as possible," it said in a statement. The Verge previously reported on the takedowns.

Video comments were automatically flagged by YouTube software filters. They included Chinese phrases that translate as "communist bandit" and "50-cent party," which are insulting to the nationalist government.

The deletions occur when YouTube, which owns Google, faces strong criticism for its relationship with China. In 2010, Google pulled out of the Chinese search market after co-founder Sergey Brin cited the government's "totalitarian" policies, including web censorship.

Google received a pushback two years ago for Project Dragonfly, an initiative to bring a censored search product to China. The effort reportedly would blacklist search terms disapproved by the Chinese government, such as "student protest" and "Nobel Prize." You may also have linked searches to people's phone numbers. Google employees and human rights defenders protested when the Dragonfly news broke.

Google has also come under fire for its artificial intelligence laboratory in Beijing, which opened in 2017. Last year, Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the search giant's work in the country is "indirectly benefiting the Chinese Army. " Pichai ended up meeting with Dunford and President Donald Trump that month to discuss Google's relationship with China.