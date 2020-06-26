YouTube star Jenna Marbles says she's quitting after fans claim past videos are racist

Jenna Marbles, a longtime YouTube star, has announced that she will be leaving the social media platform.

The announcement came Thursday in the form of an 11-minute video in which Marbles, whose real name is Mourey, apologized for various videos he had made in the past.

"I have done everything possible to grow and be a better person. And above all, I want everyone to know that I have always been a two-way street, and that every time you criticize me and tell me that you would like me to do something better or to do something different, that I always try to do that. And I try to make fun content, inclusive content, things that don't offend or bother people, and that's where I am, "said Mourey, 33.

JUSTIN BIEBER SUE 2 TWITTER USERS ACCUSED OF SEXUAL ASSAULT FOR DEFAMATION IN $ 20 MILLION GAME: REPORT

The internet personality emphasized that "he is literally not trying to bring out negative things in the world."

In the video, Mourey scoured a handful of videos he created and posted in the past to apologize for them.

Among the videos he addressed was one with a print of Nicki Minaj, complete with a black face.

Mourey insisted that it was not his "intention to make a black face".

"I want to tell you how amazing I am if I ever offended you by posting this video or making this impression," he said. "That was never my intention. It's not right. It's embarrassing. It's horrible. I wish it wasn't part of my past."

Sharon Stone mourns the death of Steve Steve Bing: "This is really hard"

Mourey later played a clip from a video titled "Bounce That D – k", in which he donned a straw hat and a fake mustache in the style of the fictional character Fu Manchu.

"Hey, Ching Chong Wing Wong, shake your King Kong Ding Dong," Mourey hit while wearing the costume in the 2011 video. "Sorry I'm racist, I'm bad with rap songs."

He called the video "horrible" and "inexcusable" and said "it doesn't have to exist."

Once again, Mourey apologized for offending viewers "then, now, whenever".

He then turned to a video that said "he found himself incredibly fucking-embarrassed," in which he complained about women who "slept."

"For now, I simply cannot exist on this channel," Mourey announced. "I hope I have removed anything that might bother someone and I hope you know that is not my intention. That is not what I set out to do: hurt someone's feelings, make someone feel bad."

She continued: "I think I'm only going to leave this channel for now. I don't know if that will be forever, I don't know how long it's going to be, I just want to make sure that the things I'm putting in the world don't hurt anyone"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mourey has been a staple YouTube personality for a decade, her first video was posted 10 years ago and racked up over 2 million views as of her posting. Her video of apologies has shot above the 1 million view mark.