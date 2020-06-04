YouTuber Jake Paul has been charged with trespassing and illegal gathering after staying in a mall while being looted







"The Scottsdale Police Department received hundreds of tips and videos from the community in response to Saturday night events at Fashion Square Mall," the department said in a statement.

"During our ongoing investigation, it was confirmed that Jake Paul, a social media influencer, attended and remained inside the mall after an illegal assembly was declared and charged with illegal rape and illegal assembly."

CNN has contacted the Scottsdale Police Department for further comment.

The video taken by his photographer and posted by another Twitter user seemed to show Paul outside the mall as people tried to break in. Later, the video appears to show him inside the mall along with others after it closed. It is unclear if Paul took anything, and he has not been charged with any robbery or vandalism that has occurred. Paul said that neither he nor anyone else he was involved with was looted or vandalism, and that his group was gassed by the police. "We filmed everything we saw in an effort to share our experience and draw more attention to the anger we feel in every neighborhood we hang out in; we weren't strictly documenting, we weren't participating," Paul said in a statement posted on Twitter. on Sunday. "I do not condone the violence, looting, or violation of the law; however, I understand the anger and frustration that led to the destruction we witnessed," he added. "While it is not the answer, it is important that people see it and collectively discover how to move forward in a healthy way." CNN was unable to immediately reach out to Paul for comment. Court records for the city of Scottsdale indicate that Paul's arraignment is scheduled for July 8.





