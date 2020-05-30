YouTubers Alissa Ashley and Nikkie Tutorials Slam White BLM Supporters for disrespectful makeup photos

Some of the stars of the YouTube beauty content community, including Alissa Ashley and NikkieTutorials, are taking a strong stand against people posting images of themselves representing the Black Lives Matter movement. The controversial trend makes both sides of the debate feel that the other is being disrespectful.

YouTube's makeup community is one of those rare things that no one expected to exist once social media and user-generated content took off, but it's also surprising. Hobby makeup artists are using the platform to create looks to create them. It has turned makeup into a real form of artistic expression. Given that the biggest story in America right now is the country's reaction to the murder of George Floyd at the hands of former police officer Derek Chauvin, some of those artists have chosen to use their talents to portray their feelings about that tragedy by posting photos. themselves. invented as victims of police brutality.

This has sparked a debate on Twitter as Alissa Ashley, NikkieTutorials, and other prominent voices in the beauty content creation space have condemned these images. Nikkie referred to the images as "disrespectful and low" in a tweet, while encouraging people to support Black Lives Matter through donations and other means. Alissa Ashley has also voiced her opinion on the matter, engaging community responses and explaining that this is not an opportunity to turn people's pain into a makeup trend.

The best intentions of the Twitter makeup community

While we should at least be thankful that this is not your typical Twitter argument about police brutality, it is still a legitimate issue. From the perspective of the people posting these images, they are using their art to express their feelings about something that affects them emotionally. For them, painting the last words of a dying person on their faces is a way of showing solidarity with protesters outraged by police brutality, and sharing the images increases awareness.

For people like the YouTube creators mentioned above, there are better ways to show solidarity than to wear makeup that gives a person the appearance of having been the victim of police violence. Alissa Ashley seems to take the position that dressing up a dead black person is essentially not helping the situation. The answer that people should be free to express their pain in any way they choose also runs counter to the idea of ​​supporting the black community here; When the steps to help the movement are exposed (petitions, protests, donations, etc.), the active decision to take an action against which the community directly argues means ignoring the very people it is supporting. It also opens doors for people who use shocking images as a way to take advantage of people's misery.

And to add to that, art has always been a primary form of expression, especially in political movements: videos, images, movies, music. Makeup is body art: it is not up to you to silence someone by the way they choose to speak. – #stayhome (@realcosi) May 29, 2020

It's hard to argue because it means telling people that your good intentions and artistic expression are making things worse. No one wants to hear that on a good day and at a time when millions of people are grieving and feeling powerless, that conviction probably hits even harder. However, considering the audience is part of being active on social media. It should come as no surprise that fake blood and images meant to recreate the appearance of a dead person who is actively suffering are frowned upon.

Source: Alissa Ashley, NikkieTutorials (via Twitter)

