YouTube's COBRA KAI series to port on Netflix or Hulu ahead of season 3 premiere – Newsdio

I wondered for a long time why we hadn't heard news about the third season of the hit series. Cobra Kai, since the first two seasons came out in May and April of the last two years. We spoke to the cast and creators of the series last year at Comic-Con, and they told us about interesting stories and tidbits that we could expect, but we still hadn't received news about a release date, much less a preview, and that it was getting frustrating. This is one of my absolute favorite series, and I can't wait to see the third season! But now we may have some context for the delay.

In a Deadline report, we learned that YouTube had reached an agreement with its licensing partner for the series, Sony TV, to move the series to a new streaming service, amid YouTube's push to create its content base with unscripted series. All the major streaming services have thrown their hats into the ring to take on the highly-rated show, but the bidding war has come down to giants Netflix and Hulu. The purchase will include the first two seasons of the show so viewers can catch up before watching the full third season, which will air shortly after the deal is complete.

The series continues Karate boy Daniel LaRusso characters (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), who grow up with their own children. Their lives have traveled different paths, but they have once again led the quest to return karate to their own lives and those of the next generation of children seeking a way out.

This is such exciting news! This show is amazing and deserves an even bigger audience than it already has, because if you haven't seen it, you'll want to! I can't wait for this deal to be done so we can watch our third season! Are you excited about that? Which streamer do you expect me to win?