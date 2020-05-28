Yovanna finally admits that she never met Eva Marcille

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Yovanna Momplaisir admits she didn't know Eva Marcille two years after claiming that she was & # 39; that bitch & # 39 ;.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Yovanna Momplaisir finally admits on Instagram that she didn't know Eva Marcille. Poor Eva endured a very awkward conversation at a couples dinner during season 11, but it seems the truth has finally come out.

Every season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta It has a fair amount of drama, but Season 12 brought the wild level to 100. Harsh truths and some personalities were revealed that viewers didn't even know existed, such as Cynthia bringing her malicious "50 Cynth" side to the show. . It seems that 2020 is a year of change for women in The Real Housewives of Atlanta. In February 2020, Yovanna took to Instagram to inform her followers that Eva was "very confused" by Yovanna saying they must have known each other. Yovanna added: "We are so happy now, we are best friends."

The confusion over whether Eva and Yovanna knew each other started the last series. Season 11 Episode 6 saw Nene introduce Yovanna to the show as "one of his fun clients in Swagg."Yovanna and her husband, Rick, attended a couples dinner hosted by Nene and Gregg Leakes. However, things quickly turned south when Yovanna seemed to take advantage of the opportunity to drink.

Yovanna was not in top shape when she said to her husband, "Tell that bitch to bring me a drink,"referring to the waitress. Eva and Yovanna introduced themselves with the former model shaking hands with Yovanna, who clearly rubbed her the wrong way. Yovanna stood firm at the dinner that she and Eva knew each other saying,"You are very good friends with Tiffany, who is my best friend."A surprised Eva replied:"She is at my wedding, that's my very good friend"Porsha Williams then asked:"How can they not know each other well if they share a best friend?"Eva said she did not remember meeting Yovanna before, while Yovanna commented that it was"impossible"adding:"I was that bitch. I was Yovanna from Clark CAU"

Couples night quickly began to turn into hell dinner. Eva quite rightly said that she couldn't remember the people she may have known 16 years ago and added: "There is absolutely no way to hang out with someone who chooses to wear a flammable yellow dress reminiscent of a banana-flavored condom."

The entire show continued, as did season 12, without a word from Yovanna on the subject. It wasn't until early 2020 that The Real Housewives of Atlanta The newcomer took to Instagram to tell the truth. As of May 2020, Yovanna is a confirmed housewife for season 13 of the show, so we're surely about to see a lot more drama given Yovanna's introduction to the Atlanta Real Housewives.

