Yovanna Momplaisir to return for season 13 as a housewife

It has been announced that The Real Housewives of Atlanta friend Yovanna Momplaisir will actually return for season 13 in the midst of the NeNe drama.

Yovanna Momplaisir to return for Season 13 of Altanta's true housewives and this time as an official member of the cast. Fans were shocked to hear that the network had decided to offer a peach to the housewives' friend after two appearances in the season.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta The three-part meeting was nothing short of explosive. Kenya Moore and NeNe Leakes were involved in another argument in which the host, Andy Cohen, had to silence them. Kandi Burruss also had a shot at Leakes for saying he didn't deserve a split. All the women expressed that they felt that they could not trust Yovanna since she was NeNe's partner.

Immediately after the virtual reveal, Bravo offered Yovanna a contract for season 13 according to TMZ. She had been making an appearance on the show as a friend NeNe Leaked had originally met at her boutique. Yovanna also claimed to know Eva Marcille, but Eva refused to acknowledge that they had ever been friends. According to sources, the season's snitch will appear on the show with the rest of the housewives returning as the contracts are delivered. According to the media, Yovanna's story will follow the reaction after the can of worms that was SnakeGate. The scandal engulfed all the women, as they all became suspects during a particular time.

Yovanna never had a chance to confront NeNe as she refused to return to her computer screen; One of the victims of operating during a global pandemic. Bravo fans don't want to have Yovanna as a full-time housewife, as she appears to be rude and doesn't seem to have a true friendship with anyone, women. During her part in the revelation, she said that NeNe had ordered her to search all the women, as she felt they were talking behind her back and wanted evidence. Yovanna said she was not comfortable with this, but carried out the plan to make the women think she had audio recordings. Meanwhile, NeNe had told the producers that Yovanna was to blame for the character killings.

One thing is for sure, fans can expect to see a lot of drama from the ladies, whether NeNe reappears or not, as many think there is more to the SnakeGate story to tell. There hasn't been a release date for the new season, but we'll keep it updated.

Source: TMZ

