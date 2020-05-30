Zachary Levi shows off his superhero body for Shazam! 2

When it comes to the DC movie universe, the results are a mix of complete failures and pleasant surprises. That said, the DCEU is getting a kind of facelift with the Snyder Cut from League of Justice and the prospect of a revised cut yesterday from Suicide Squad. But there is always the possibility that this is a case of too little, too late.

On the bright side of things, we got movies like jester and Shazam!, with the latter well enough to get the go-ahead for a studio sequel and even a spin-off with The Rock. And Zachary Levi is surely struggling to be absolutely ripped apart by his role in Shazam! 2.

Taking on Instagram, the actor shared the photo below this week, which could be a direct response to previous comments about his physique not living up to the first movie. Anyway, it can't be denied that the actor is taking his physical appearance very seriously for his future role as the superhero with lighting power. After all, he will face Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam at some point.



During Awesome-Con Online 2020, Levi also revealed that the sequel's script is still a work in progress, but it appears to be evolving well, saying:

"The truth is, I don't know much because they're still working on the script. I know some general things and I'm very excited about all the general things I've heard. But ultimately, what I want, I want the movie to be better than that we gave people the first time, which I think was a very good movie. "

Shazam! It was undoubtedly a rare gem in the DCEU catalog when it was first released, taking on a lighter shade compared to movies like Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and League of Justice. It was action packed, fun, featured a great cast of nice characters and it was quite a fun ride. It was also a great origin story for a promising new superhero franchise, which received very positive reviews.

For all those reasons and more, we hope Shazam! it finally joins DC's largest roster of heroes and adds some much-needed lightness to the universe. At least we know Levi would be willing to do it.