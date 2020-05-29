Zachary Quinto returns for blood in the trailer for the second season of NOS4A2

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gVN7-mgRtv4 (/ embed)

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Joe Hill, NOS4A2 follows Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings), a young woman with the supernatural ability to track Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto), an immortal creature who feeds on the souls of the children and shells. what's left of them at Christmasland: a twisted place of Manx's imagination where every day is Christmas Day and unhappiness is illegal. The first season of the AMC series found Vic struggling to defeat Manx and rescue his victims without losing his mind or being a victim to him.

AMC released the new trailer for the second season of NOS4A2, which takes place eight years after the events of the first season and features Vic's eight-year-old Wayne, who becomes the focal point of a new battle between Vic and Manx since they have forced "Confront the mistakes of your pasts to secure Wayne's future."I couldn't watch the first season of NOS4A2, nor have I read the Joe Hill novel, but it looks like quite a bit of fun.

The official synopsis for NOS4A2:

The second season of NOS4A2 will debut at AMC on June 21, 2020.