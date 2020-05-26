Zack Snyder now working on Justice League Snyder Court Trailer

It will be some time before we can see the Snyder Cut of League of Justice, but now it is confirmed that it will come true, Zack Snyder is already working on a preview of the film.

Many of the ghost project updates, both verbal and visual, come from Snyder's Vero page, and this one is no exception. In response to several fans asking when we could see the trailer for the movie, Snyder did not specify a time period, but confirmed that he was in the process of putting one together.

Of course, create any new trailer for League of Justice It is easy since there is already a full version of the movie that you can work with, but that is not what we are looking for. Snyder has stated that what we saw of his work in the theatrical film amounted to only a quarter of what he filmed, and although it is not entirely clear what is his in the finished film and what was added by Joss Whedon after two months of reshoots, this would still equate to several hours of unused material that the trailer should be aware of, otherwise it doesn't make sense.

Much of the remaining footage requires extensive post-production work, so the Snyder Cut has yet to see the light of day despite years of fan clamor. Part of what we have seen is equivalent to previously rendered and wired images, which would not be the most promising of the advances, so there will still be limitations on what is available to be used. Obviously, it is possible that enough unused material could be used to create a full trailer, otherwise Snyder wouldn't bother with that yet, but he must wonder how it could turn out if everything were already viable.

The trailer will likely appear first on HBO Max, as the future stream of the new League of Justice It will probably define how many people use it, but until then fans will have to be as patient and understanding as they have been so far.